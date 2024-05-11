Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra bags silver in Doha Diamond League with 88.36m throw

After competing in Doha, Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the 27th National Federation Cup athletics championships in Odisha from May 12 to May 15 at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Even though he wasn't at his best, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra finished second in the Doha Diamond League javelin throw event. He finished second with a throw of 88.36m. He fell a little short of Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic who clinched the top spot. The two-time world champion Anderson Peters from Grenada finished third with his best throw of 86.62m at the Qatar Sports Club on Friday.

The 26-year-old Neeraj's best attempt came in his sixth and last throw where he threw 88.36m missing the first position by a whisker.

The Indian national record holder started with a foul on his first attempt but gradually improved his marks as the competition progressed.

Chopra's second throw went a distance of 84.93m. He registered his third throw of 86.24m. The 2022 Diamond League champion finally hit his best of 88.36m on the sixth attempt.

(With ANI inputs)

