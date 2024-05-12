Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio launches new plan with 15+ OTT including Netflix, Prime Video at just Rs…

Reliance Jio has launched the new ‘ultimate' streaming plan for both new and existing Jio Fiber and Jio AirFiber customers.

Reliance Jio, which is led by Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani, is the leading telecom giant in India. The company has been expanding its network across India providing Internet to each corner of the country. Now, Jio has launched a new plan for its Jio AirFiber and Jio Fiber customers. This is a postpaid plan which is priced at Rs 888 per month. It offers over 15 OTT apps including Netflix (Basic), Prime Video (Lite), Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema Premium subscriptions. The new 'ultimate' streaming plan is available for both new and existing Jio customers.

The plan offers unlimited data with a speed of 30 Mbps. Though the company calls it an unlimited plan, the data usage is limited to 1000 GB on Jio AirFiber, and the same is limited to 3300 GB on Jio Fiber. Existing prepaid Jio can upgrade to this plan with ease. It also includes access to over 800 digital TV channels. Jio has also introduced the Jio IPL Dhan Dhana Dhan offer with a 50-day discount credit voucher for Jio broadband service, which is valid until May 31, 2024. Besides, in January this year, Reliance Jio Reliance Jio added over 41 lakh new mobile users, as per TRAI.

