Meet actress who worked with Rishi Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, then quit acting, started business after marrying nephew of..

Many actors and actresses in the film industry earn a lot of fame, not only by playing lead roles but sometimes through the supporting characters that they play on screen. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who once played an iconic role in Padmini Kolhapure's blockbuster film. This actress ruled the industry for years by sometimes playing the role of Rishi Kapoor's sister and other times Sunny Deol's sister. Her last film was with Sunny Deol after which she quit acting and settled abroad with her family.

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Kiran Vairale who won audiences' hearts with her performance in Rishi Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure's blockbuster film 'Prem Rog', released in 1982. Despite having so many superstars in the cast, Kiran Vairale made a place for herself in audiences' hearts. In this film, she was seen in the role of the second wife of a middle-aged man.

Kiran Vairale is an actress who has worked with superstars like Anil Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, and Sanjeev Kumar. Born in a Marathi family in Mumbai, Kiran started her career in theatre. Her father was famous politician Madhusudan Atmaram Vairale. Despite having a strong family background, Kiran Vairale longed to create a separate identity which she was able to achieve through her career in films. Kiran Vairale began her career in the film industry with the 1977 film 'Bhumika'. She created quite a stir with her acting projects in the 80s.

It seemed like Kiran Vairale would become a superstar in Bollywood soon, however, at the peak of her career, Kiran Vairale fell in love and left her acting career.

Kiran Vairale got married and settled in New York where she now lives with her husband Fahd (superstar Dilip Kumar's sister Taj's son) and son Asad. This makes Dilip Kumar her father-in-law.

For over 20 years, Kiran Vairale has run Adnet Advertising which is one of America's leading immigration-based recruitment advertising agencies.

