Meet actress who worked with Rishi Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, then quit acting, started business after marrying nephew of..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Made in Rs 800 crore, this film was never released, even on OTT, producer deleted all copies from everywhere because...

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visits Hanuman temple, to hit campaign trail with mega roadshow on first day of bail

Viral video: Man's close encounter with chained tiger sparks outrage on internet, watch

Meet TV star who had Rs 500 salary, now charges Rs 5 crore per episode, his show is watched in 192 countries, he is...

Jackie Shroff stuns fans with his chiseled physique, sculpted biceps at 67

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Made in Rs 800 crore, this film was never released, even on OTT, producer deleted all copies from everywhere because...

Viral video: Man's close encounter with chained tiger sparks outrage on internet, watch

Meet TV star who had Rs 500 salary, now charges Rs 5 crore per episode, his show is watched in 192 countries, he is...

7 latest cosmic images captured by NASA's James Webb space telescope

Know why Armadillos are called 'bulletproof animals'

9 actresses who raised their kids single-handedly

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Jackie Shroff stuns fans with his chiseled physique, sculpted biceps at 67

Made in Rs 800 crore, this film was never released, even on OTT, producer deleted all copies from everywhere because...

Meet TV star who had Rs 500 salary, now charges Rs 5 crore per episode, his show is watched in 192 countries, he is...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who worked with Rishi Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, then quit acting, started business after marrying nephew of..

Kiran Vairale is an actress who has worked with superstars like Anil Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, and Sanjeev Kumar. Born in a Marathi family in Mumbai, Kiran started her career in theatre.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 11, 2024, 11:19 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many actors and actresses in the film industry earn a lot of fame, not only by playing lead roles but sometimes through the supporting characters that they play on screen. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who once played an iconic role in Padmini Kolhapure's blockbuster film. This actress ruled the industry for years by sometimes playing the role of Rishi Kapoor's sister and other times Sunny Deol's sister. Her last film was with Sunny Deol after which she quit acting and settled abroad with her family. 

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Kiran Vairale who won audiences' hearts with her performance in Rishi Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure's blockbuster film 'Prem Rog', released in 1982. Despite having so many superstars in the cast, Kiran Vairale made a place for herself in audiences' hearts. In this film, she was seen in the role of the second wife of a middle-aged man. 

Kiran Vairale is an actress who has worked with superstars like Anil Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, and Sanjeev Kumar. Born in a Marathi family in Mumbai, Kiran started her career in theatre. Her father was famous politician Madhusudan Atmaram Vairale. Despite having a strong family background, Kiran Vairale longed to create a separate identity which she was able to achieve through her career in films. Kiran Vairale began her career in the film industry with the 1977 film 'Bhumika'. She created quite a stir with her acting projects in the 80s. 

It seemed like Kiran Vairale would become a superstar in Bollywood soon, however, at the peak of her career, Kiran Vairale fell in love and left her acting career.

Kiran Vairale got married and settled in New York where she now lives with her husband Fahd (superstar Dilip Kumar's sister Taj's son) and son Asad. This makes Dilip Kumar her father-in-law. 

For over 20 years, Kiran Vairale has run Adnet Advertising which is one of America's leading immigration-based recruitment advertising agencies.

READ | India's biggest flop actor, worked with superstars, married girl half his age, once left Aamir's film midway due to..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bengaluru shocker: Water-purifier technician sexually abuses woman during service visit, arrested

Viral video: Ghana man smashes world record by hugging over 1,100 trees in just one hour

Ever seen bear climbing tree? If not, viral video will leave you stunned

Can you see the Great Wall of China from space? Here's the truth

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: 5 auspicious things to buy on this Akha Teej

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement