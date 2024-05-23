Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress, daughter of superstar, fell in love with married star, family married her to man twice her age, is now...

Ixigo gets green signal from SEBI for IPO, Oyo withdraws draft papers

Meet Indian genius who founded iconic brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, he belongs to...

Heeramandi actor defends Sharmin Segal amid trolling for her acting: 'Not necessary to have expression every time'

Meet richest contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, worth Rs 91 crore; and it’s not Krishna Shroff, Asim or Gashmeer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress, daughter of superstar, fell in love with married star, family married her to man twice her age, is now...

Ixigo gets green signal from SEBI for IPO, Oyo withdraws draft papers

Meet Indian genius who founded iconic brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, he belongs to...

6 amazing images of deep space taken by James Webb telescope

10 stunning images of galaxies captured by NASA telescopes

Diabetes diet: 7 foods rich in healthy fats

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Pune Porsche Accident: Devendra Fadnavis Reacts To Pune Car Accident And Rahul Gandhi's Video

Meet richest contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, worth Rs 91 crore; and it’s not Krishna Shroff, Asim or Gashmeer

Meet actress, daughter of superstar, fell in love with married star, family married her to man twice her age, is now...

Juhi Chawla says Shah Rukh Khan is feeling better, reveals if he will attend IPL 2024 final: 'He will soon be...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Indian genius who founded iconic brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, he belongs to...

In 2010, he sold Paras Pharmaceuticals for Rs 3,260 crore. He then founded another company Vini Cosmetics, that is known for the popular fragrance brand, Fogg.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 23, 2024, 09:14 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Not all successful people have studied in premier institutes or are part of the crème de la crème. It is by sheer hard work, unflinching dedication and resilience that such people touch the pinnacle of success. One such inspiring story is that of Darshan Patel, a Gujarati entrepreneur who was born in Ahmedabad and then moved to Odisha’s Sambalpur, where he spent his early years.

Without any formal business education, Dashan Patel founded Paras Group with his brothers Girish and Devendra. He then transformed Paras Pharmaceuticals into a leading pharma company and introduced iconic brands such as Moov, Krack, Itchguard, Dermicool, and D'cold. 

In 2010, he sold Paras Pharmaceuticals for Rs 3,260 crore. He then founded another company Vini Cosmetics, that is known for the popular fragrance brand, Fogg.

Fogg was launched in 2011, which soon became a hit among consumers. Darshan Patel serves as the Managing Director of Vini Cosmetics and the company has diversified and extended its presence across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The valuation of his company is more than Rs 10,000 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Anil Kapoor hijacks The Great Indian Kapil Show, Farah Khan reveals which actor is 'most kanjoos' in Bollywood

Man's attempt to pet lion ends in near-disaster, terrifying video goes viral

Excise policy case: Delhi HC dismisses bail pleas of AAP leader Manish Sisodia

'When I bid for...': Vijay Mallya on Virat Kohli ahead of RCB vs RR eliminator today

Uber gets ‘rare’ license from Delhi government, to now offer services through…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement