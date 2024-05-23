Meet Indian genius who founded iconic brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, he belongs to...

In 2010, he sold Paras Pharmaceuticals for Rs 3,260 crore. He then founded another company Vini Cosmetics, that is known for the popular fragrance brand, Fogg.

Not all successful people have studied in premier institutes or are part of the crème de la crème. It is by sheer hard work, unflinching dedication and resilience that such people touch the pinnacle of success. One such inspiring story is that of Darshan Patel, a Gujarati entrepreneur who was born in Ahmedabad and then moved to Odisha’s Sambalpur, where he spent his early years.



Without any formal business education, Dashan Patel founded Paras Group with his brothers Girish and Devendra. He then transformed Paras Pharmaceuticals into a leading pharma company and introduced iconic brands such as Moov, Krack, Itchguard, Dermicool, and D'cold.



In 2010, he sold Paras Pharmaceuticals for Rs 3,260 crore. He then founded another company Vini Cosmetics, that is known for the popular fragrance brand, Fogg.

Fogg was launched in 2011, which soon became a hit among consumers. Darshan Patel serves as the Managing Director of Vini Cosmetics and the company has diversified and extended its presence across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The valuation of his company is more than Rs 10,000 crore.