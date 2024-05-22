Twitter
World

Ireland, Spain, and Norway recognise Palestine as a state amid ongoing tensions

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has spent months touring European and Middle Eastern countries to garner support for the recognition of Palestine, as well as a possible ceasefire in Gaza.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 22, 2024, 01:48 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

A person holds a Palestinian flag during the annual Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) in Cape Town, South Africa on April 14, 2023. (Reuters Photo)
Ireland and Spain have recognised a Palestinian state. Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said on Wednesday it was a move coordinated with Spain and Norway, "a historic and important day for Ireland and for Palestine".

He said the move was intended to help move the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to resolution through a two-state solution.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that his country will recognise Palestine as a state on May 28.

Sánchez, Spain's Socialist leader since 2018, made the expected announcement to the nation's Parliament on Wednesday.

Sánchez has spent months touring European and Middle Eastern countries to garner support for the recognition of Palestine, as well as a possible ceasefire in Gaza. He has said several times that he was committed to the move.

Earlier this month, Spain's Foreign Minister José Albares said he had informed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken of his government's intention of recognising Palestine.

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz has ordered Israel's ambassadors from Ireland and Norway to immediately return to Israel, as Norway said it would recognise a Palestinian state and Ireland was expected to do the same.

"Ireland and Norway intend to send a message today to the Palestinians and the whole world: terrorism pays," Katz said.

He said that the recognition could impede efforts to return Israel's hostages being held in Gaza and makes a cease-fire less likely by "rewarding the jihadists of Hamas and Iran".

He also threatened to recall Israel's ambassador to Spain if the country takes a similar position.

Earlier on Wednesday, in announcing Norway's recognition of a Palestinian state, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said, "There cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition." Gahr Støre said the Scandinavian country will officially recognise a Palestinian state as of May 28. "By recognising a Palestinian state, Norway supports the Arab peace plan," he said.

Several European Union countries have in the past weeks indicated that they plan to make the recognition, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.

Norway, which is not a member of the European Union but mirrors its moves, has been an ardent supporter of a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

"The terror has been committed by Hamas and militant groups who are not supporters of a two-state solution and the state of Israel," the Norwegian government leader said.

"Palestine has a fundamental right to an independent state," Gahr Støre told a news conference.

The move comes as Israeli forces have led assaults on the northern and southern edges of the Gaza Strip in May, causing a new exodus of hundreds of thousands of people, and sharply restricted the flow of aid, raising the risk of famine.

The Scandinavian country "will therefore regard Palestine as an independent state with all the rights and obligations that entails", Gahr Støre said.

Norway's recognition of a Palestine state comes more than 30 years after the first Oslo agreement was signed in 1993.

Since then, "the Palestinians have taken important steps towards a two-state solution", the Norwegian government said.

It said that the World Bank determined that Palestine had met key criteria to function as a state in 2011 and that national institutions have been built up to provide the population with important services.

"The war in Gaza and the constant expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank still means that the situation in Palestine is more difficult than it has been in decades," the Norwegian government said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

