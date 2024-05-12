Twitter
Shekhar Suman says Sanjay Leela Bhansali thought Heeramandi's oral sex scene could be 'ridiculuous': 'It is a tightrope'

Viral video: Seagull swallows squirrel whole in single go, internet is stunned

Meet singer, who sang at weddings, earned Rs 50, was rejected from reality show, trolled; later became India's most...

'There would have been no Irrfan Khan...': Babil pens heartwarming note for mom Sutapa on Mother's Day

Meet man, one of India’s richest scientists, who built Rs 100000 crore company, failed in class 12 but…

Viral video: Seagull swallows squirrel whole in single go, internet is stunned

Meet singer, who sang at weddings, earned Rs 50, was rejected from reality show, trolled; later became India's most...

Aamir Khan was unsure if censor board would clear Sarfarosh over mentions of Pakistan, ISI: 'If Advani ji can say...'

Gurucharan Singh missing case: Delhi Police questions TMKOC cast and crew, finds out actor's payments were...

Shekhar Suman says Sanjay Leela Bhansali thought Heeramandi's oral sex scene could be 'ridiculuous': 'It is a tightrope'

One of the most talked about scenes in Heeramandi is the oral sex scene between Shekhar Suman and Manisha Koirala, in which he appears to have sex in air as he is too drunk.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 12, 2024, 01:55 PM IST

Shekhar Suman in Heeramandi
Starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead roles, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been the talk of the town since it premiered on Netflix on May 1. The show marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's streaming debut and is one of the costliest web series in India.

One of the scenes being talked about the most is the oral sex scene between Shekhar Suman and Manisha Koirala, in which he appears to have sex in air as he is too drunk. Now, in a recent interview, the Tridev actor shared how Sanjay Leela Bhansali improvised the scene on the sets.

Speaking to Radio City, Suman said, "Even if a scene is written, when he is on set with actors, sometimes he will flip it completely. If you are like, 'I had thought something else,' he will tell you, 'This is my interpretation.' So, this scene, where my character is drunk, it was a normal sequence but he felt the subtext of the sequence was different. So, he suggested we do it differently, where he is making out mid-air...He asked, 'Are you open for it? If not, that is okay,' because the scene can turn out really ridiculous, it is a fine line, a tightrope. But I was up for it, and told him I will definitely do it and we just went into it."

The actor had also shared the scene on his Instagram and wrote, "Sharing a scene with you which is unique and unthinkable, which might look ridiculous and bizarre on the face of it because of the apparent debauchery but underneath it lies the poignancy and pathos of a degenerated Nawab who is desperately hanging on to the last vestige of nobility and yet servile to the British Raj. Also aware that he is being used and manipulated by Mallikajan. The scene is laden with conflicting emotions, paradox and dichotomy. The scene may look facile but it is a scene that had to be enacted accurately and understandingly keeping its complexities on mind."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Heeramandi is a fictional tale based around the lives of tawaifs in Lahore's red-light area of Heera Mandi in the pre-independent India of 1920s to 1940s. The show also stars Shekhar Suman's son Adhyayan Suman, Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Shruti Sharma, Jason Shah, and Pratibha Ranta in pivotal roles.

READ | Meet actor, who quit cricket to become TV star, Bollywood films flopped, alcohol destroyed him, is now...

