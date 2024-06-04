Sikkim Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates to be announced soon

Sikkim has a single Lok Sabha seat, and the election results will decide the state's representative in the national parliament. This election is particularly important as it coincides with the state assembly elections. Read more to find out winning candidates.

In the state assembly elections, the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, secured a resounding victory over the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). The SKM has maintained its hold on power for a second consecutive term. The election was held in a single phase on April 19, with vote counting completed for all 32 assembly seats.

The SKM’s victory is notable, especially since the BJP decided to contest both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections independently, ending their previous alliance with the SKM. Despite this, there is speculation about a possible post-poll alliance between the SKM and the BJP, similar to their arrangement after the 2019 elections.

Key candidates in this election included Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who contested from two assembly seats: Rhenock in Gangtok district and Soreng-Chakung in Soreng district. Another significant candidate was SDF chief Pawan Kumar Chamling, who contested from Poklok-Kamrang in Namchi and Namcheybung in Gangtok but lost both seats.

Additionally, Bhaichung Bhutia, the former football captain and SDF vice president, contested from Barfung, while Sikkim BJP president D R Thapa contested from Upper Burtuk.

Check Sikkim Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024: Full List of Candidates

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin 1 Dinesh Chandra Nepal Sikkim Sikkim BJP TBD TBD 2 Gopal Chettri Sikkim Sikkim INC TBD TBD

