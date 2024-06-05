Twitter
'Washing dirty...': Aamir Ali strongly responds to ex-wife Sanjeeda Shaikh's 'demotivating partner' remarks

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh first met on the sets of 'Kya Dil Mein Hai'. They dated for many years and then got married in 2012. They welcomed a daughter through surrogacy in 2018.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 12:26 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'Washing dirty...': Aamir Ali strongly responds to ex-wife Sanjeeda Shaikh's 'demotivating partner' remarks
After 'Heeramandi' actress Sanjeeda Shaikh's remarks on 'partners who try to demotivate you', Aamir Ali has now reacted to it saying that the couple has not been together for several years now and that she must be talking about something that she went through then.

Speaking with News18, Aamir Ali was quoted as saying, "Not everything that she and I say about one another is about us. We have not been together for nearly five years now. She must have gone through something like that in that period, I guess. Ours is an old story now which is over. I know what I went through in that separation period and what happened to me. But washing dirty linen in public is not my class. I’ve never put anyone down and I never will, especially who I have shared a relationship with." 

Speaking to Hauterrfly, Sanjeeda Shaikh spoke about life partners and said, "There are men, and there are partners who try to demotivate you, who tell you that you can’t do anything. Or they will say you will not be able to do this. It’s better to be away from such people. There are phases in every relationship where you are happy, and then there are some when you are not, and then you take a call for your life and that’s what I did for myself, because I started loving myself and I started prioritising myself and that is very, very important."

Sanjeeda Shaikh further said, "I feel I am very lucky (to have emerged from) whatever happened with me. Maybe I felt then that I was the most depressed person, or I was very sad, or, ‘What is happening with me, what is happening with my life?’ But to overcome all of that, to think like that and to be happy with this version of myself, I am blessed."

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh first met on the sets of 'Kya Dil Mein Hai'. They dated for many years and then got married in 2012. They welcomed a daughter through surrogacy in 2018. They then separated in 2020 and got divorced in 2021. Sanjeeda Shaikh won their daughter’s custody after the divorce.

