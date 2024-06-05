Twitter
Cricket

AUS vs OMN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Oman

AUS vs OMN Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 10 between Australia and Oman.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

The 10th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will feature Australia (AUS) facing Oman (OMN) at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Thursday, June 6, at 6:00 AM IST. Oman lost their last match against Namibia in a Super Over. They had initially defended a target of 109 runs but lost the Super Over by 11 runs. Australia, on the other hand, is considered one of the strongest teams in this World Cup and will be playing their first match against Oman.

Match Details

Australia vs Oman, 10th Match, Group B

Date & Time: Jun 06, 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados 

AUS vs OMN Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Batters: David Warner, Travis Head(c)

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ayaan Khan

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc(vc), Pat Cummins, Mehran Khan

AUS vs OMN My Dream11 team

Josh Inglis, David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ayaan Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Mitchell Starc(vc), Pat Cummins, Mehran Khan

