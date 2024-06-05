Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at Children's Eye Hospital, fire tenders rushed to spot

The distress call was received at 11:30 am, prompting the dispatch of 12 fire tenders. Firefighting efforts are currently in progress, the official added.

A fire ignited in a children's eye hospital located in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar on Wednesday morning, authorities reported. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries, confirmed a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official. The incident took place at Eye 7 Children's Hospital in Lajpat Nagar.

The distress call was received at 11:30 AM, prompting the dispatch of 12 fire tenders. Firefighting efforts are currently in progress, the official added.