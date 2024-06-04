Twitter
CMF by Nothing announces new giveaway offer, Nothing Phone (2a) and more available on purchase of…

During the Flipkart End of Season Sale and Myntra End of Reason Sale, customers can buy CMF by Nothing products including the CMF Neckband Pro, launched in March, at a discounted price starting at Rs 1799.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

CMF by Nothing has announced exclusive offers and a never-before-seen giveaway during the highly anticipated Flipkart End of Season Sale ending on June 8th and Myntra End of Reason Sale ending on June 10th. Consumers can win exciting prizes, including the recently launched Nothing Phone (2a) and the latest CMF Buds.

During the Flipkart End of Season Sale and Myntra End of Reason Sale, customers can buy CMF by Nothing products including the CMF Neckband Pro, launched in March, at a discounted price starting at Rs 1799. 

Apart from this, every 250th customer purchasing CMF Neckband Pro will also receive a pair of CMF Buds and every 500th customer will also receive a Nothing Phone (2a).

CMF Neckband Pro has 5 HD mics with Clear Voice Technology and also has the intuitive 3-in-1 Smart Dial that allows users to control volume, playback, and ANC settings with a simple spin or press. With an IP55 water, sweat, and dust resistance rating, CMF Neckband Pro is designed to withstand the rigors of daily life. 

Powered by a massive 220 mAh battery that delivers strong performance, users can experience 37 hours of non-stop playback or fast-charge for 10 minutes to listen for 18 hours (with ANC turned off).

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
