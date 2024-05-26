Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Odisha 10th Result 2024 Declared: Odisha Matric results announced, direct link here

Delhi to Patna in 9 hours: Check route, stations timings, top speed to be...

'Let us all stand and applaud': Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Farah Khan hail Payal Kapadia’s win at Cannes 2024

This is world's first airline for dogs, here's how much it will cost

Woman says poha is 'worst breakfast' in now-viral post, divides internet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This is world's first airline for dogs, here's how much it will cost

Odisha Board 10th Result 2024 today: BSE Odisha Matric result 2024 to be declared shortly at bseodisha.ac.in

Nicki Minaj arrested at Amsterdam airport over 'drugs possession'; Pink Friday 2 UK Tour cancelled

7 reasons why you should do more squats every day

8 stunning images of Earth from space shared by NASA

6 spices that lower blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Dance Deewane: Gaurav-Nithin reveal their inspiration, wish to take India to international level after winning show

Badshah ends decade-long feud with Honey Singh: 'I want to call it quits and...'

Adhyayan Suman reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali is directing Heeramandi 2, says second season will focus on...

HomeIndia

India

Delhi to Patna in 9 hours: Check route, stations timings, top speed to be...

This new service aims to provide a faster and more comfortable option for commuters, addressing the high demand for trains on this route

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 26, 2024, 11:35 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Delhi to Patna in 9 hours: Check route, stations timings, top speed to be...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a move to enhance travel between Delhi and Patna, the Indian Railways is set to introduce the Patna-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express. This new service aims to provide a faster and more comfortable option for commuters, addressing the high demand for trains on this route.

The Patna-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express will operate at a speed of 130 km per hour, significantly reducing travel time. Unlike other high-speed trains, which take around 13 hours, the new Vande Bharat Express will cover the distance in approximately 9 hours.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the schedule and timings for the new train will be announced soon. The train will make stops at Ara, Buxar, and DDU before reaching the New Delhi Railway Station.

The train will feature modern amenities, with 1 coach of executive chair car class and 7 coaches of air-conditioned chair car class. The executive chair car will have 52 seats, while the air-conditioned chair car will accommodate 478 passengers, offering a comfortable and efficient travel experience, according to the report.

The introduction of the Patna-New Delhi Vande Bharata Express is expected to greatly benefit commuters, providing a faster and safer alternative for travel between Bihar's capital and the national capital.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani awaits green signal for massive Rs 707780000000 merger, IPL and ICC matches may…

Viral video: Majestic lion welcomes US photographer with a roaring greeting, watch

Meet actor, once Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, worked as bartender, slept in car; later became ‘TV's Amitabh Bachchan’

Meet actress who is single mother, once struggled, was forced to ask for work, then gave superhit film that earned Rs..

BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition launched in India, priced at Rs 46,90,000

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement