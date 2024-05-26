Delhi to Patna in 9 hours: Check route, stations timings, top speed to be...

In a move to enhance travel between Delhi and Patna, the Indian Railways is set to introduce the Patna-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express. This new service aims to provide a faster and more comfortable option for commuters, addressing the high demand for trains on this route.

The Patna-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express will operate at a speed of 130 km per hour, significantly reducing travel time. Unlike other high-speed trains, which take around 13 hours, the new Vande Bharat Express will cover the distance in approximately 9 hours.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the schedule and timings for the new train will be announced soon. The train will make stops at Ara, Buxar, and DDU before reaching the New Delhi Railway Station.

The train will feature modern amenities, with 1 coach of executive chair car class and 7 coaches of air-conditioned chair car class. The executive chair car will have 52 seats, while the air-conditioned chair car will accommodate 478 passengers, offering a comfortable and efficient travel experience, according to the report.

The introduction of the Patna-New Delhi Vande Bharata Express is expected to greatly benefit commuters, providing a faster and safer alternative for travel between Bihar's capital and the national capital.