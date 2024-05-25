Viral video: Tourist teeters on edge of Victoria Falls, internet reacts

A resurfaced video showing a tourist dangerously close to the edge of Victoria Falls has gone viral.

A resurfaced video has captivated the internet, showcasing a tourist perilously leaning over the edge of one of the world's most formidable waterfalls, Victoria Falls, situated on the Zambia-Zimbabwe border. Known for luring only the most intrepid visitors, this daring activity is a well-known yet hazardous tourist attraction.

Just learned that standing this close to a 380 feet waterfall is a thing (Devil's pool - Victoria falls ) pic.twitter.com/Y5PVQVwxzk — Nature is Amazing (@AMAZlNGNATURE) May 25, 2024

The clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account Nature is Amazing, accompanied by the caption: "Just learned that standing this close to a 380-foot waterfall is a thing (Devil's Pool - Victoria Falls)." The video has ignited a flurry of reactions from social media users.

One user expressed concern, writing, "PLEASE tell me there are reliable tethers around her ankles! (I suspect there are since the camera doesn't show her lower legs)." This sentiment was echoed by another user, who reflected on similar incidents closer to home: "As a person who lives near Yosemite, I often hear about people who ignore signs for a photo op and end up being swept over the falls to their deaths. The look in their eyes as they frantically search for purchase on the slippery rocks is something you never want to see or remember!"

The sheer terror of the experience was evident in another comment: "Scares the shit out of me just looking at it." Echoing this, another user added, "Nah, I would never. Forget the video, forget the picture. My life is on the line right here; you ain't making it if that water pushes you off lol. I'm sorry."

The video has sparked a lively debate online about the balance between thrill-seeking and safety in extreme tourist activities. As the footage continues to circulate, it serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks involved in such adventures.