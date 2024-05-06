Watch: Team India’s new jersey for T20 World Cup 2024 unveiled

Sportswear brand Adidas on Monday released the new jersey of Team India for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, starting from June 2. Adidas took to their official Instagram account to share a video of the new T20 kit from the Dharamshala stadium.

“One jersey. One Nation. Presenting the new Team India T20 jersey,” the caption read.

Watch the viral video here:



The BCCI announced India’s 15-member squad for the marquee tournament on April 30 with Rohit Sharma leading the squad and Hardik Pandya as the deputy. The T20 World Cup 2024 will be co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies.

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

