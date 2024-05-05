Twitter
SRH vs MI IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 55 to be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : May 05, 2024, 02:41 PM IST

In the upcoming 55th match of IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 6th at 7:30 PM IST. Sitting at the bottom of the points table, Mumbai Indians face Sunrisers Hyderabad, who hold the fourth position.

Out of their previous encounters, Mumbai Indians have won 12 out of 22 matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Live streaming details

What date IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will take place on Mondey, May 6.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Mondey.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the SRH vs MI Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match online?

The live streaming of all the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website

Pitch report

The Wankhede Stadium pitch has a reputation for favoring batsmen, often leading to an average first innings score of 170.

Weather report

According to AccuWeather, the weather in Mumbai on May 6 is forecasted to be clear with no chances of rain. The temperature is expected to range between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Predicted playing XI

SRH - Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

MI - Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah

 

