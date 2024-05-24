Twitter
Analysis

DNA TV Show: Analysis of monks rally in Kolkata against Mamata Banerjee's remarks

The rally was in response to an attack on the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Jalpaiguri and subsequent remarks made by Banerjee

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 24, 2024, 11:11 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Analysis of monks rally in Kolkata against Mamata Banerjee's remarks
In West Bengal’s Kolkata, a rally was organised by monks on Friday against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The rally was in response to an attack on the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Jalpaiguri and subsequent remarks made by Banerjee.

On May 17, unidentified attackers vandalised four to five temples in Jalpaiguri, angering the religious community. The monks demanded action from the police. Despite initial delays, arrests were made. However, Banerjee's comments the next day added fuel to the fire.

During a rally, Banerjee claimed that the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha were politically aligned with the BJP. 

The remarks sparked outrage among the monks, prompting Friday’s protest against what they see as Banerjee's anti-religious stance. This is not the first time Banerjee has faced criticism for her comments on Hindu religious groups. Her government has often been accused of favouring Muslim communities over Hindus.

Officially, Muslims make up 27 per cent of West Bengal's population, but the real figure is believed to be higher. Thirteen of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state have a Muslim population between 32 per cent and 64 per cent.

Banerjee has been accused of appeasing Muslims, which is seen as the reason for her controversial statements and policies. For example, in 2023, she restricted the route of Ram Navami processions, and in 2017, she halted Durga idol immersions due to Muharram.

A 2021 survey by CSDS revealed that 57 per cent of respondents believed Banerjee's government excessively favoured Muslims.

