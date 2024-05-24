Meet Indian woman, an Oxford graduate, who scripted history by securing spot in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list for...

She has made history by securing a spot on the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list for her groundbreaking research

In Bihar’s Muzaffarpur where challenges often overshadow aspirations, a young woman's journey has become an example of hope and determination. Sapna Sinha, 29, has made history by securing a spot on the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list for her groundbreaking research in brain and cognitive sciences. This remarkable accomplishment highlights her individual brilliance.

Who is Sapna Sinha?

Born in 1995, Sapna was destined for success. Her father, Sanjay Kumar, heads the electronics department, and her mother, Sangita Sinha, is a physics professor at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU).

Growing up in a household that valued education, Sapna's intellectual curiosity was encouraged from a young age. She excelled in school in Muzaffarpur and Patna before earning a BTech in chemical engineering from Nagoya University in Japan.

Sapna's academic journey continued with a PhD from Oxford University, where her research on nanomaterials earned international recognition. She then worked as an assistant professor at Osaka University in Japan and was named a Schmidt Science Fellow in 2021.

In 2022, she joined the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where her innovative work in optogenetics—a field that uses light to stimulate cells—offers new hope for treating brain and spinal cord injuries.

Sapna's inclusion in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list shows her knowledge and commitment to making a global impact. She joins 300 young visionaries from various fields, including arts, entertainment, finance, and technology, showcasing the diverse talents shaping our future.