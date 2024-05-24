Munawar Faruqui admitted to hospital, close friend shares his photo; fans trend 'get well soon Munawar' on Twitter

Bigg Boss 17 winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has been admitted to hospital.

In April, Munawar Faruqui's fans were left in shock when he shared a photo of himself from the hospital. A month later, the stand up comedian has once again been admitted to the hospital on May 24, Friday. The reasons behind his hospitalisation aren't clear yet.

His close friend Nitin Menghani shared a picture of him lying in the hospital bed with IV drops on his hand. Along with the photo, Nitin wrote, "Wishing all the strength to my brother @munawar.faruqui Get Well Soon" and added a heart emoji.

As soon as Munawar's fans got to know about his health update, they trended "Get Well Soon Munawar" on X (formerly known as Twitter). One of the netizens wrote, "Munawar Is a Strong Person, He Will be Okay Soon, Just Pray For Him. Get Well Soon Munawar", while another added, "Our brave boy is strong and will be fine soon Inshallah, Get Well Soon Munawar". "Wishing you a speedy recovery and a return to full health", wrote another X user.

Earlier this year, Munawar Faruqui won the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 defeating Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Srikanth Mashettey in the Grand Finale in January 2024. The stand up comedian's personal life was questioned and targeted several times in the Salman Khan-hosted show.

