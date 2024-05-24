Avneet Kaur's gesture of respect for Cannes red carpet impresses netizens: 'Khud ko true Indian saabit kiya'

Avneet Kaur's gesture of respect for Cannes red carpet has won over the hearts of the netizens.

Avneet Kaur is attending the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024 as the poster of her film upcoming film Love In Vietnam, a collaboration between the entertainment industries of India and Vietnam, was released in the French Riviera. The actress walked the red carpet on Thursday night, May 23.

Sharing the video of the same on her Instagram on Friday, May 24, Avneet wrote, "And we created history last night at the Cannes Red Carpet." In the clip, the Tiku Weds Sheru actress is seen touching the red carpet and waving to the crowds. Her gesture of respect for the Cannes red carpet has won over the hearts of the netizens, who can't stop praising Avneet.

One of the netizens wrote, "Her dreams are coming true, we should appreciate for her struggle", while another added, "Khud ko true Indian saabit kiya (She proved herself as true Indian)." "Oh my God, you slayed and how", read another comment. One of her fans wrote, "The way she touched the ground...Gesture of respect."

Talking about her film Love In Vietnam, the romantic drama also stars Shantanu Maheshwari of Gangubai Kathiawadi-fame and the popular Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan. The India-Vietnam collaboration is directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi and is based on the bestseller Madonna In A Fur Coat.

Apart from Avneet Kaur, other Indian actresses who have been seen in their stunning outfits at Cannes this year include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Urvashi Rautela, Jacqueline Fernandez, Preity Zinta, and Kiara Advani among others. Several Indian influencers have also walked the red carpet at Cannes 2024. These include Nancy Tyagi, Ankush Bahuguna, Ayush Mehra, Viraj Ghelani, and Vishnu Kaushal among others.

