Meet one of India's youngest entrepreneur who at 13 built Rs 100 crore company, earns Rs 2 crore monthly, net worth is..

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 06, 2024, 07:05 PM IST

At a tender age when kids normally focus on their studies and marks, there is one genius kid who founded his own company.

We are talking about Tilak Mehta, who had achieved a rare feat at the age of 13. The idea first originated in him when he visited his uncle's house and after returning, he realised that he had left his books there, but he needed them immediately to study for the upcoming exams. Then, he asked various agencies for immediate delivery of his parcel. But these services were either too expensive or immediate delivery was unavailable. 

This experience drove him to establish a company that provides delivery services within the city on the same day with the name - 'Paper n parcels'. 

The young entrepreneur took inspiration from Mumbai's dabbawalas, who are the quickest delivery persons and are available at a low price. With the financial support of his father, he partnered with the dabbawalas to deliver parcels at a cheaper cost. 

Thereafter, he started the online platform that helps businesses with their shipping and logistics in 2018. With his dedication, the company made a turnover of over Rs 100 crore. His company has over 200 direct employees and 300 Dabbawalas, handling over 1200 deliveries daily. Meanwhile, Tilak's net worth has crossed over Rs 65 crore as of 2021, making his monthly income a whopping Rs 2 crore.

 
