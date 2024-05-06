DC vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

DC vs RR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 56 between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be taking on each other in the 56th match of the IPL 2024. DC is currently sixth in the points table with 10 points from 11 matches. Meanwhile, RR is in second place, and a victory could propel them to the top spot.

A win for DC in this crucial match is essential for their playoff hopes, but a loss could bring other teams like Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) back into contention for the playoffs.

Match Details

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 56

Date & Time: May 07, 07:30 PM

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(vc), Rishabh Pant

Batters: Tristan Stubbs, Yashasvi Jaiswal, J Fraser-McGurk

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Riyan Parag,

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzi Chahal

DC vs RR My Dream11 team

Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, J Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Riyan Parag(vc), Jos Buttler, Axar Patel, , Kuldeep Yadav, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma