IPL 2024: Big blow to CSK as star pacer returns home due to...

Currently, CSK is placed at the number 5 spot on the points table.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : May 05, 2024, 07:19 PM IST

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings suffered a big blow as their star pacer Matheesha Pathirana has returned back to Sri Lanka to recover from his injury. Gaikwad said Pathirana had a small injury during their last match against Punjab Kings.

But now, he's missed two matches in a row and CSK confirmed he's gone home to get better. They didn't say if he'll come back to play more in the tournament.

'Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana is nursing a hamstring injury and will be returning to Sri Lanka for further recovery. The right-arm pacer played six matches in IPL 2024 picking up 13 wickets at an economy of 7.68. Chennai Super Kings wishes Pathirana a quick recovery,' said CSK in their official statement.

Gaikwad also talked about how many players on their team are hurt this season. Devon Conway, Deepak Chahar, and now Pathirana being out make things harder for them. Even Mustafizur Rahman had to leave to play for Bangladesh. Right now, CSK is fifth in the standings, but if they make the playoffs, missing these players will really hurt them.

