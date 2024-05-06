Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Economy depends on it': Maldives urges Indians to be part of its tourism

DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Watch: Team India’s new jersey for T20 World Cup 2024 unveiled

DC vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Meet one of India's youngest entrepreneur who at 13 built Rs 100 crore company, earns Rs 2 crore monthly, net worth is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Economy depends on it': Maldives urges Indians to be part of its tourism

DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

DC vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

8 countries with lowest IQ

AI imagines Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas as a Lego film

Gout: Homemade drinks to lower high uric acid quickly 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Heeramandi actress Shruti Sharma reacts to Sharmin Segal being trolled for her acting: 'Criticism is one thing but...'

Meet actor, who was thrown out of first film, had 10 flops in 4 years, one film changed his life, is worth Rs 1200 crore

Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh's father shares how family is coping up with his disappearance: 'Hum sab bahut...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 56 to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : May 06, 2024, 08:00 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In the IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) face off in the 56th match. DC is sixth in the points table with 10 points from 11 matches, while RR is in second place. A win for RR could push them to the top.

DC needs a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, but a loss could revive the playoff chances for teams like Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Live streaming details

When will the DC vs RR, IPL 2024 match be played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 07, 2024 at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the DC vs RR, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch the DC vs RR match online in India?

The live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium has short boundaries. The pitch offers a lot of scoring opportunities to the batters.

Weather reports

In the evening, it'll be about 33 degrees in New Delhi, but it might feel a bit cooler, around 32 degrees. The humidity will be low, at about 18%, and there will. be no chance of rain.

Predicted playing XI

DC - Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.

RR - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal  

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli help Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat Gujarat Titans by 4 wickets

Karan Johar slams comic for mocking him, bashes reality show for 'disrespecting' him: 'When your own industry...'

Mumbai: IMD issues ‘high sea waves’ alert for today; check safety advisory

Congress alleges 'deadly attack' on party office in Amethi, blames BJP

Shreyas Talpade wonders if his heart attack was due to Covid vaccine: 'We don’t know what we have taken inside...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement