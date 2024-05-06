DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 56 to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

In the IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) face off in the 56th match. DC is sixth in the points table with 10 points from 11 matches, while RR is in second place. A win for RR could push them to the top.

DC needs a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, but a loss could revive the playoff chances for teams like Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Live streaming details

When will the DC vs RR, IPL 2024 match be played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 07, 2024 at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the DC vs RR, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch the DC vs RR match online in India?

The live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium has short boundaries. The pitch offers a lot of scoring opportunities to the batters.

Weather reports

In the evening, it'll be about 33 degrees in New Delhi, but it might feel a bit cooler, around 32 degrees. The humidity will be low, at about 18%, and there will. be no chance of rain.

Predicted playing XI

DC - Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.

RR - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal