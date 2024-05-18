Mohini Ekadashi 2024: Know date, time, rituals, significance and more

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This star kid flop film was stuck for 8 years, was rejected by Vivek Oberoi, Tabu, featured 20 stars, earned just...

'Coming to BJP headquarters tomorrow...': Delhi CM Kejriwal after Bibhav Kumar's arrest

Meet IAS officer, son of teacher from Rajasthan, who cracked UPSC after multiple failed attempts, secured AIR...

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says actors 'hijack' credit, don't acknowledge technicians: 'The problem in Indian cinema is...'

'Batting ka confidence....': Virat Kohli's hilarious reaction to fans 'Kohli ko bowling do' chants in IPL 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This star kid flop film was stuck for 8 years, was rejected by Vivek Oberoi, Tabu, featured 20 stars, earned just...

'Coming to BJP headquarters tomorrow...': Delhi CM Kejriwal after Bibhav Kumar's arrest

Meet IAS officer, son of teacher from Rajasthan, who cracked UPSC after multiple failed attempts, secured AIR...

7 countries with shortest life expectancy

10 anti-ageing foods you must eat

7 countries with more than one capital

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

This star kid flop film was stuck for 8 years, was rejected by Vivek Oberoi, Tabu, featured 20 stars, earned just...

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says actors 'hijack' credit, don't acknowledge technicians: 'The problem in Indian cinema is...'

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s mother passes away; Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora, other Bollywood celebs pay last tribute

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Mohini Ekadashi 2024: Know date, time, rituals, significance and more

Devotees observe a day-long fast on Mohini Ekadashi, abstaining from grains and certain other foods.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 18, 2024, 05:24 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mohini Ekadashi is an auspicious day dedicated to Lord Vishnu in his captivating Mohini avatar. Devotees observe a strict fast and perform special pujas to seek blessings for happiness, prosperity, and liberation from worldly attachments. As we prepare to celebrate this significant occasion this year, there are important points to keep in mind.

Mohini Ekadashi 2024: Date and timings

  • Mohini Ekadashi 2024 Date: May 19, 2024
  • Ekadashi tithi begins: 11:22 AM on May 18, 2024
  • Ekadashi tithi ends: 01:50 PM on May 19, 2024

Mohini Ekadashi 2024: Rituals

Devotees observe a day-long fast on Mohini Ekadashi, abstaining from grains and certain other foods. They begin the day early with a puja, offering prayers, flowers, and sacred leaves to Lord Vishnu in his Mohini avatar. During the day, devotees may also chant mantras dedicated to Lord Vishnu and recite the katha associated with Mohini Ekadashi, which emphasizes the significance of the vrat (fast). The fast is traditionally broken (parana) the next day after sunrise, following specific rituals.

Mohini Ekadashi 2024: Significance

Devotees observe a day-long fast on Mohini Ekadashi, abstaining from grains and certain other foods. They begin the day early with a puja, offering prayers, flowers, and sacred leaves to Lord Vishnu in his Mohini avatar. During the day, devotees may also chant mantras dedicated to Lord Vishnu and recite the katha associated with Mohini Ekadashi, which emphasizes the significance of the vrat (fast). The fast is traditionally broken (parana) the next day after sunrise, following specific rituals.

Mohini Ekadashi 2024: History

During the Samudra Manthan in Hindu mythology, the churning of the ocean produced nectar, sparking a conflict between the demons and deities over who would consume it. To resolve the dispute, the deity Guru Brihaspati sought assistance from Lord Vishnu. In response, Lord Vishnu appeared as the enchantress Mohini, took the Amrit Kalash from the demons, and distributed the nectar among the deities, ensuring their immortality. This event is commemorated as Mohini Ekadashi, during which people offer prayers to Lord Vishnu to mark the occasion.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

South Africa urges ICJ to order Gaza ceasefire, halt Israel's Rafah assault

KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir approached by BCCI to replace Rahul Dravid as next India head coach: Report

'We will provide...': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on supporting INDIA Bloc if it wins Lok Sabha polls

Madgaon Express OTT release: When, where to watch Kunal Kemmu’s film starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Sunanda Sharma exudes royalty as she debuts at Cannes Film Festival in anarkali, calls it ‘Punjabi community's victory’

Aishwarya Rai walks Cannes red carpet in bizarre gown made of confetti, fans say 'is this the Met Gala'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement