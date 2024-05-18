Mohini Ekadashi 2024: Know date, time, rituals, significance and more

Mohini Ekadashi is an auspicious day dedicated to Lord Vishnu in his captivating Mohini avatar. Devotees observe a strict fast and perform special pujas to seek blessings for happiness, prosperity, and liberation from worldly attachments. As we prepare to celebrate this significant occasion this year, there are important points to keep in mind.

Mohini Ekadashi 2024: Date and timings

Mohini Ekadashi 2024 Date: May 19, 2024

Ekadashi tithi begins: 11:22 AM on May 18, 2024

Ekadashi tithi ends: 01:50 PM on May 19, 2024

Mohini Ekadashi 2024: Rituals

Devotees observe a day-long fast on Mohini Ekadashi, abstaining from grains and certain other foods. They begin the day early with a puja, offering prayers, flowers, and sacred leaves to Lord Vishnu in his Mohini avatar. During the day, devotees may also chant mantras dedicated to Lord Vishnu and recite the katha associated with Mohini Ekadashi, which emphasizes the significance of the vrat (fast). The fast is traditionally broken (parana) the next day after sunrise, following specific rituals.

Mohini Ekadashi 2024: Significance

Mohini Ekadashi 2024: History

During the Samudra Manthan in Hindu mythology, the churning of the ocean produced nectar, sparking a conflict between the demons and deities over who would consume it. To resolve the dispute, the deity Guru Brihaspati sought assistance from Lord Vishnu. In response, Lord Vishnu appeared as the enchantress Mohini, took the Amrit Kalash from the demons, and distributed the nectar among the deities, ensuring their immortality. This event is commemorated as Mohini Ekadashi, during which people offer prayers to Lord Vishnu to mark the occasion.