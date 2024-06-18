This actor, who was mistaken for beggar, forced to sleep on floor later became ‘demigod’; is now worth Rs 430 crore

This actor, who once worked as coolie, was forced to sleep on the floor, and later became a demigod in the film industry.

From Dev Anand to Akshay Kumar, the actors who rose to stardom with their films, once used to do odd jobs for survival. Another such actor, who once worked as a coolie and bus conductor, was mistaken for a beggar and later became a superstar.

The actor we are talking about has given several hits and blockbusters and after facing his share of struggles, he now lives a super luxurious life and is one of the richest stars in the industry. He is none other than Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth lost his mother when he was just 9 and after completing his school education, Rajinikanth performed several jobs including that of a coolie, before getting a job in the Bangalore Transport Service as a bus conductor for Rs 500. The actor then started his career as a side actor in the Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal directed by K. Balachander, which won National Awards. However, the first film to feature him in a prominent role, was Moondru Mudichu.

After this, there was no looking back, and the actor went on to give several blockbusters like Billa, Sivaji The Boss, Mullum Malarum, Andhaa Kaanoon, Geraftaar, Padikkadavan, Mr. Bharath, Dosti Dushmani, Velaikaran, Manithan, Dharmathin Thalaivan and ChaalBaaz, Aval Appadithan and Jailer among others. Over the years, the superstar has made a special space in the hearts of the fans and has become a demigod of the Tamil film industry. His films are celebrated like festivals in theatres and he is one of the actors who enjoys the most loyal fan base.

His co-star Arvind Swamy once recalled an incident from his debut film alongside Rajinikanth when he forced the superstar to sleep on the floor. During his interaction with fans in 2016, Arvind recalled how he once reached the set before time and decided to take a stroll around the sets and came across a room with a cozy bed. The actor, who was a bit tired decided to lie down for a bit and unknowingly dozed off. However, to his surprise, when he woke up, he saw Rajinikanth sleeping on the floor.

When he went out to ask the director what was happening, the director told him that the room he was sleeping in belonged to the superstar and instead of waking him up from sleep, the superstar decided to sleep on the floor.

In the actor's biography, 'The Name is Rajinikanth,' authored by city-based ophthalmologist Gayathri Sreekanth, there's an anecdote about how the superstar was once mistaken to be a beggar. After his blockbuster Sivaji -- The Boss, Rajinikanth wanted to visit a temple much to the bewilderment of his friend. The book said, that even when he was cautioned that there might be a stampede due to his immense popularity, the actor decided to go in disguise. He was dressed in a crumpled shirt and simple lungi with a thick brown shawl covering his head. A middle-aged Gujarati lady approached the actor and handed him a Rs 10 note, taking pity on his appearance.

The actor politely took the money. However, the lady got confused after seeing him dropping a Rs 100 note in the temple hundi. Later, when she saw him entering a Porsche, she realized her mistake and felt embarrassed. She then apologized and offered to take the money back, but the actor replied, “Every time, He finds a way to remind me that I am nothing but a mere beggar at his altar. You have just been instrumental in his play-act. It's His way of saying we are nobody in front of him.”

However, the actor who once got Rs 500 as his first pay, now charges over Rs 100 crore per film and lives an uber-luxurious life with a swanky collection of cars. Not only this, according to reports, the actor has a net worth of Rs 430 crore, thus making him one of the richest actors in the country.

