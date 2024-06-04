Rajinikanth reveals Vettaiyan's release date, film to clash with Jr NTR-starrer Devara

Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil-starrer Vettaiyan will clash at the box office with Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Devara: Part 1 on October 10.

After the blockbuster success of Jailer, audiences are waiting for Rajinikanth's next film Vettaiyan. As the Tamil superstar is on his annual spiritual journey in the Himalayas, he revealed the film's release date and also shared an update on his upcoming film Coolie's shooting schedule.

Rajinikanth is interacting with many yogis in his spiritual journey. During one of his conversation with a saint, the actor said, "Vettaiyan will release for Dussehra. I have completed my portions. The shooting with other members of the cast is still going on. The film will release on October 10". Sharing details about Coolie, he added, "There’s a new picture (Coolie) as well. I start shooting for it from June 10 onwards."

Vettaiyan will see Rajinikanth reuniting with Amitabh Bachchan after more than 30 years, as the two superstars were last seen together in the 1991 action drama Hum. Apart from Big B and Thalaivar, the TJ Gnanavel directorial also features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, GM Sundar, and Rohini among others.

The Rajinikanth-starrer will clash at the box office with the much-awaited Devara: Part 1 headlined by Jr NTR. The Koratala Siva directorial marks Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Telugu debut, and also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain in pivotal roles. Vettaiyan and Devara will hit theaters on October 10, two days before the Dussehra festival on October 12.

