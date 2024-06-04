Rajinikanth reveals Vettaiyan's release date, film to clash with Jr NTR-starrer Devara

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Churu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Congress' Rahul Kaswan leads with 63664 votes

China’s Chang’e-6 probe leaves from Moon with first samples from lunar far side

BJP’s Maneka Gandhi trails by 17,000 votes from Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat

Faizabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: SP's Awadhesh Prasad leads with over 10425 votes

Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar gangs planned to use minors to kill Salman, shooters were stationed across Mumbai: Police

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Churu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Congress' Rahul Kaswan leads with 63664 votes

China’s Chang’e-6 probe leaves from Moon with first samples from lunar far side

BJP’s Maneka Gandhi trails by 17,000 votes from Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat

7 indoor plants that bring positivity and money

Nutrients that help to boost red blood cell count

Fruits and vegetables to promote collagen production for healthy hair, skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP-led NDA crosses halfway mark in early trends | PM Modi | INDIA

Lok Sabha Elections Result: Congress' Comeback Surprises Political Pandits, Party Leads On 90 Seats

Lok Sabha Election Result: Early Trends Show Surprise For BJP In Rajasthan | NDA VS INDIA Bloc

Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar gangs planned to use minors to kill Salman, shooters were stationed across Mumbai: Police

Alia Bhatt opens up on partnering with Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail: 'Our joint venture has given us...'

BJP falls short of majority in trends, NDA likely to cross halfway mark, INDIA alliance springs big surprise

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Rajinikanth reveals Vettaiyan's release date, film to clash with Jr NTR-starrer Devara

Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil-starrer Vettaiyan will clash at the box office with Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Devara: Part 1 on October 10.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 01:39 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rajinikanth reveals Vettaiyan's release date, film to clash with Jr NTR-starrer Devara
Vettaiyan and Devara: Part 1
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

After the blockbuster success of Jailer, audiences are waiting for Rajinikanth's next film Vettaiyan. As the Tamil superstar is on his annual spiritual journey in the Himalayas, he revealed the film's release date and also shared an update on his upcoming film Coolie's shooting schedule.

Rajinikanth is interacting with many yogis in his spiritual journey. During one of his conversation with a saint, the actor said, "Vettaiyan will release for Dussehra. I have completed my portions. The shooting with other members of the cast is still going on. The film will release on October 10". Sharing details about Coolie, he added, "There’s a new picture (Coolie) as well. I start shooting for it from June 10 onwards."

Vettaiyan will see Rajinikanth reuniting with Amitabh Bachchan after more than 30 years, as the two superstars were last seen together in the 1991 action drama Hum. Apart from Big B and Thalaivar, the TJ Gnanavel directorial also features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, GM Sundar, and Rohini among others.

The Rajinikanth-starrer will clash at the box office with the much-awaited Devara: Part 1 headlined by Jr NTR. The Koratala Siva directorial marks Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Telugu debut, and also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain in pivotal roles. Vettaiyan and Devara will hit theaters on October 10, two days before the Dussehra festival on October 12.

READ | Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

AFG vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Afghanistan vs Uganda

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Meet engineer who left high-paying job, built Rs 300 crore company from home with meagre investment, her business is…

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at just Rs 8,249 in Flipkart sale after Rs 50,750 off, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement