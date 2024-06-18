Twitter
Darshan arrest: Police proposes Kannada comedian Chikkanna as key witness in Renukaswamy murder case

Police proposes Kannada actor Chikkanna as key witness in Renukaswamy's murder case.

Riya Sharma

Jun 18, 2024, 10:05 AM IST

Kannada actor Chikkanna with Darshan
Bengaluru: The police team probing the Renukaswamy murder case quizzed Kannada actor Chikkanna for an hour on Monday.

According to sources, police have proposed to make Chikkanna, who appears primarily in comedy roles, as a witness in the case. Police have already arrested 19 people including leading Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his friend Pavithra Gowda for the murder of Renukaswamy.

Chikkanna was allegedly with Darshan on the night of June eight when the crime was allegedly committed, police sources said. Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan, had allegedly sent some obscene messages to Gowda on social media, which infuriated the 47-year-old actor, police sources said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published by PTI

