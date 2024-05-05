Twitter
Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam at 23 in her first attempt, became IFS officer, her rank was...

Hard work and determination can turn impossible things to possible. This saying was yet again proved true by the story of IFS Tamali Saha from West Bengal.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 05, 2024, 06:27 AM IST

Hard work and determination can turn impossible things to possible. This saying was yet again proved true by the story of IFS Tamali Saha from West Bengal.

She cracked UPSC IFS exam on her first attempt. At just 23, she has become inspiration for many across the country.

Belonging to North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, she completed her schooling there itself. She then shifted to Kolkata to pursue a degree in Zoology at Kolkata University.

During her college years, she was focussed towards UPSC exam preparations. In 2020, her hard work paid off as she cracked the UPSC Indian Forest Service Examination in her first attempt with an All India Rank of 94. This earned her a reputed position as an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, and she was posted in her native state of West Bengal.

 
