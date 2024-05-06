Kachchh Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, key candidates, past election results

Kachchh is one of the 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat. The date of voting for the Kachchh constituency is set for May 7 (Phase 3).

Ninety-four seats across 12 states and Union territories will go for voting in the third phase (May 7) of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The polls are being conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1 and the results are scheduled to be announced on June 4. The parliamentary polls in Gujarat’s 26 Lok Sabha constituencies will be conducted in a single phase on Tuesday (May 7).

Kachchh is one of the 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat. The date of voting for the Kachchh constituency is set for May 7 (Phase 3). The constituency has been a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for many years.

Kachchh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is set to contest from all 26 constituencies. For the Kachchh constituency, the BJP has again fielded incumbent MP Vinod Lakhamashi Chavda. Whereas, Congress has announced the candidacy of Nitishbhai Lalan to contest from the Kachchh Lok Sabha seat.

Kachchh Lok Sabha Election 2019 results

In the 2019 general elections, Vinod Lakhamashi Chavda emerged victorious in the constituency, securing 6,37,034 votes. In contrast, Congress’ Naresh Naranbhai Maheshwari was the runner-up who secured 3,31,521 votes.

Kachchh Lok Sabha Election 2014 results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Vinod Lakhamashi Chavda won the Kachchh constituency with 5,62,855 votes, defeating Congress’ Dr.Dinesh Parmar who secured 3,08,373 votes.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.