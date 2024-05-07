Twitter
Meet woman who ran away from home at 15, slept on railway station, built Rs 104 crore company, she is...

Chinu Kala left her home when she was just 15 due to some family issues. Chinu Kala had just Rs 300 and a bag of clothes when she decided to walk out of her home.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 07, 2024, 11:29 AM IST

Director of Rubans Accessories Chinu Kala is a living example of the value of tenacity and diligence. Her story of overcoming hardship to achieve achievement is an encouraging illustration of perseverance. Chinu, who had just Rs 300 and a bag of clothes when she left her home at the age of 15, did so because of family problems. She endured a lot, including sleeping for two days in a Mumbai train station. Despite these obstacles, Chinu didn't waver.

Despite her difficult upbringing, Chinu Kala has shown the world that perseverance and hard work can overcome any obstacle in life. Because of various family problems, Chinu Kala left her home when she was barely 15 years old. When Chinu Kala decided to leave her house, she only had Rs 300 and a bag of clothes. After spending two days sleeping at a Mumbai train station, she went on to work as a salesgirl for just Rs 20 a day. However, Chinu Kala persisted and is currently the proprietor of Rubans Accessories, a business with a revenue of Rs 40 crore.

In 2014, Chinu Kala opened a small kiosk in a Bengaluru mall to establish Rubans Accessories. "We have sold a million accessory pieces so far," Chinu Kala said to The Weekend Leader.

Chinu Kala, her spouse, and their daughter reside in a 5,000-square-foot home in Bengaluru close to the Phoenix Mall. She enjoys travelling in a BMW 5 series car.

“I still work for 15 hours or even more every day and want Rubans to garner 25% of the (estimated Rs 21000 crore) fashion jewellery market share in India,” said Chinu.

When Chinu left her family, she was a student at Mumbai's St Aloysius School. That was when she was in Class 10. After leaving her home, she was unable to finish her studies.

“I had seen people carrying bags and going to railway stations. I would think that they may find a place to stay there. But then I realized that nobody could stay at railway stations forever. I sat in a corner and cried a lot,” she recalls.

“I went door-to-door selling knives and coaster sets. I would make around Rs 20 a day,” she says. “People would slam doors at my face without listening to me. Out of 100 calls I made, only two or three would result in sales. It was just a hall where all of us stayed together. It had no washroom and no kitchen,” she added.

Chinu Kala competed in the Gladrags Mrs. India beauty pageant in 2007 and placed in the top ten. "I realised modelling couldn't be my career, even though I was making good money from it," Chinu explains.

Chinu Kala married Amit in 2004; Amit is currently a director at Rubans.

Chinu Kala invested Rs 3 lakh to launch Rubans Accessories. “I was the only person at the kiosk and handled all the customers myself,” says Chinu.

As of 2018, there were five Chinu Kala locations: two each in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi.

Chinu Kala began selling her goods online during the COVID-19 pandemic, and her sales took off. Currently, Rubans Accessories is a fashion jewellery firm with a revenue of Rs 40 crore.

