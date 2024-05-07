Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

AAP alleges conspiracy by BJP after L-G recommends NIA investigation on Delhi CM Kejriwal

Apple likely to launch new iPad models at special event today: How to watch the livestream [Video]

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board class 10 result today, know how to check scorecard

Meet man whose salary was only Rs 83 but his net worth grew by Rs 7010577000000 in 2023, he is Mukesh Ambani's...

Meet IIT graduate, went to MIT, joined IIT as professor, she is now first woman to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

AAP alleges conspiracy by BJP after L-G recommends NIA investigation on Delhi CM Kejriwal

Apple likely to launch new iPad models at special event today: How to watch the livestream [Video]

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board class 10 result today, know how to check scorecard

10 stunning images of galaxies captured by NASA

Cricketing jobs for MS Dhoni post retirement

10 unusual signs of diabetes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Superman: James Gunn unveils David Corenswet's first look as Man of Steel, fans say 'the suit looks so good'

Richa Chadha reacts to netizen calling Heeramandi 'bakwas movie': 'Where did you buy...'

HomeViral

Viral

Meet man whose salary was only Rs 83 but his net worth grew by Rs 7010577000000 in 2023, he is Mukesh Ambani's...

Although his official salary remained unchanged, his total compensation for the year amounted to $24.4 million.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 07, 2024, 07:14 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, known for his nominal $1 salary since 2013, was ranked the world's fourth-richest person in 2023. Although his official salary remained unchanged, his total compensation for the year amounted to $24.4 million, increasing his net worth by $84 billion (Rs 70105 lakh crore).

Joining the league of tech titans like Larry Page, Larry Ellison and the late Steve Jobs, Zuckerberg's symbolic $1 salary underscores his focus on long-term growth and shareholder value.

A significant portion of Zuckerberg's compensation, approximately $14 million, was allocated for personal security, with an additional $1 million earmarked for expenses related to his private aircraft usage, as disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Despite a temporary setback following Meta's earnings report in April 2023, which led to a $22 billion decline in his net worth, Zuckerberg retained his position as the fourth-richest person globally, which is way ahead his friend and Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's net worth. Zuckerberg's fortune primarily comes from owning approximately 345 million Class A and B shares in Meta.

While Zuckerberg's compensation remains modest, the average Meta employee earns significantly more, with an average annual salary of $379,000, as reported by Fortune magazine.

Born on May 14, 1984, Zuckerberg founded Facebook in 2004 from a Harvard University dorm room. Under his leadership, Facebook evolved into the world's largest social network, boasting 3.7 billion monthly users and generating $117 billion in revenue in 2022.

As a strategic move, Zuckerberg secured a 13% stake in Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, following a $500,000 angel investment from venture capitalist Peter Thiel in 2004. Rejecting a $1 billion acquisition offer from Yahoo in 2005, Zuckerberg steered Facebook towards its monumental IPO in 2012.

In subsequent years, Facebook expanded its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, notably acquiring WhatsApp in 2014 for $19 billion, marking its largest acquisition to date. Renamed Meta Platforms in 2021, the company encompasses Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, boasting a market capitalization of $962.38 billion and ranking as the seventh-largest global company.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This superstar worked as clerk, was banned from wearing black, received death threats; later became India's most...

Girl's wedding dance to Haryanvi song interrupted by mother in viral video, internet reacts

Indian government issues warning for Google users, sensitive information can be leaked if…

Taiwan detects seven Chinese military aircraft, five naval vessels near its waters

ICSE, ISC Result 2024: CISCE Class 10, 12 results DECLARED at cisce.org, direct link here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement