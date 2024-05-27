DNA TV Show: PM Modi vs CM Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal for final phase of Lok Sabha Elections

Voting will be held on nine seats in West Bengal in the seventh phase on June 1.

To achieve mission 400+, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make the final push in West Bengal on Tuesday. He will do a road show in Kolkata. This will be his last face-to-face with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in this Lok Sabha Elections 2024. It is the last round of elections, and BJP is pushing for 9 more seats in its mission Bengal 30. Tomorrow is PM Modi's mega roadshow in North Kolkata, and the day after tomorrow, CM Mamata Banerjee will also hold a show on foot on the same route.

After 38 years of Rajiv Gandhi's rally, Modi is the first Prime Minister to hold a road show in Kolkata while in office. Modi will be in his hi-tech bulletproof car. At the center of the Prime Minister's roadshow are Bengali culture, Bengali pride and Bengali identity. PM Modi will follow the same route on which the saints and sages had walked to protest against Mamata Banerjee and her government on Saturday.

In this election, CM Mamata Banerjee's strategy has been seen to reach back and forth at every place where PM Modi has gone to campaign. At the same time when PM Modi will be in North Kolkata, CM Mamata will hold a rally in South Kolkata and the next day on May 29, she will campaign on the PM Modi road show route in North Kolkata to neutralize the Modi effect.

Voting will be held on nine seats in Bengal in the seventh phase on June 1 and BJP is focused on it. In 2019, BJP won 18 out of 42 seats in West Bengal, while 22 seats went to TMC. Of these 22 seats, TMC has all 9 seats in the seventh phase. In 2019, BJP did not get even one of these seats. Hence, in the seventh round of battle, BJP is fighting to gain, and for CM Mamata Banerjee, this seventh round mission is to save all nine seats.