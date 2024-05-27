Tragic fire at apartment in Saudi Arabia claims life of Moodbidri businessman's toddler son

A tragic incident involving a family from Moodbidri that faced a devastating fire happened in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. For the past six months, Sheikh Fahad's family, along with his wife Salma Kazi and their kids, had been residing in Adama's Al Husaini Compound close to Lulu Mall.

Sayiq Sheikh, their two-year-old child, tragically died from suffocation when a fire broke out while they were sleeping. Sheikh Fahad, his wife Salma, and their six-year-old son Shahid Sheikh suffered severe smoke inhalation and were rushed to a nearby hospital by vigilant local residents who noticed smoke coming from their home.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by a gas leak from the refrigerator. Sheikh Fahad, who had relocated to Saudi Arabia from Moodbidri, is the son of Samad, a respected footwear shop owner in Moodbidri, and has established himself as a successful businessman in Saudi Arabia.