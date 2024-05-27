Twitter
Haryana heatwave: Schools reschedule summer vacations, know dates, details here

All state-wide educational institutions are impacted by this decision, which also requires school closures during this time. To guarantee that students' learning continues, teachers are to assign holiday homework to students by May 27.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 27, 2024, 10:02 PM IST

(Image source: ANi)
    Recognizing the severity of the ongoing heatwave, the Haryana government has made a significant decision to reschedule the summer break for all public and private schools. This adjustment, which is in the best interest of our students and staff, will now see the summer vacation commence on May 28 and extend through June 30, 2024. The holidays were originally slated to begin on June 1, but this change has been made to ensure everyone's safety and wellbeing during this challenging weather period. 

     

    The Directorate School Education, Government of Haryana posted on X about the changed date. The post reads, "All government and private schools in the state will remain closed from May 28, 2024, to June 30, 2024. All teachers must ensure that holiday homework is given to students today, on May 27, 2024."

    In addition, the state government changed the hours that schools are open in response to the heatwave, and these changes took effect on May 18. Single-shift schools have been in operation from 7 AM to 12 PM until May 31. In schools that have two shifts, the first shift runs from 7 AM to 11:30 AM, and the second shift runs from 11:45 AM to 4:15 PM. These changes are intended to protect staff and students' health and wellbeing by reducing exposure to afternoon highs.

    In a related development, Gurugram's schools were instructed to close due to the intense heatwave from May 27 to May 31. The summer break for Gurugram schools will formally begin on June 1 and end on June 30, with classes returning on July 1.

