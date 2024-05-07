Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who doubled her fees after bold scenes in hit, is new 'national crush'; not Disha, Rashmika, Triptii Dimri

Meet brother-sister duo who left high-paying jobs, built companies worth crores, they are inspired by...

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024 declared: Ridhima Sharma tops Himachal Pradesh Board class 10 result, direct link here

Meet actress who asked husband to marry someone else, was sexually abused by father, once Aamir's heroine, is now...

Meet woman who ran away from home at 15, slept on railway station, built Rs 104 crore company, she is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who doubled her fees after bold scenes in hit, is new 'national crush'; not Disha, Rashmika, Triptii Dimri

Meet brother-sister duo who left high-paying jobs, built companies worth crores, they are inspired by...

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024 declared: Ridhima Sharma tops Himachal Pradesh Board class 10 result, direct link here

Stunning images of Mars shared by NASA

7 most fashionable countries

9 times Bollywood celebs made fun of other actors publicly

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Meet actress who doubled her fees after bold scenes in hit, is new 'national crush'; not Disha, Rashmika, Triptii Dimri

Meet actress who asked husband to marry someone else, was sexually abused by father, once Aamir's heroine, is now...

Salman Khan house firing case: Fifth suspect arrested from Rajasthan, has ties to...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who asked husband to marry someone else, was sexually abused by father, once Aamir's heroine, is now...

This actress was a child star, who then became Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff's heroine, but once she asked her husband to marry someone else

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 07, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

article-main
Khushbu in the 80s
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Khushbu Sundar, actress-turned-politician, began her career as a child artiste in the 80s. Within a few years, before she had even turned 16, Khushbu transitioned to lead roles, getting paired up with the likes of Jackie Shroff and Aamir Khan. After a successful career as a heroine, Khushbu married actor-filmmaker Sundar C. The couple has two daughters. But there was a time when Khushbu wanted Sundar to marry somebody else.

Why Khushbu told Sundar to marry someone else

Khushbu and Sundar met in 1995 on the sets of a film and began dating soon. In 2000, the couple tied the knot. However, Sundar recalled recently that the early years of their marriage were stressful. Sundar recently addressed media in Chennai while promoting his upcoming film Aranmanai 4. He recounted an incident when Khushbu was told early by doctors on that she could never become a mother. A heartbroken Khushbu told Sundar that he was free to leave her and marry someone else as she would be unable to give him any children. However, Sundar refused to leave his wife. In the end, the doctors proved to be wrong and Khushbu gave birth to two daughters.

Khushbu’s early life and career

Khushbu was born Nakhat Khan to a Muslim family from Bombay in 1970. Her parents gave her the stage name Khushbu when she joined films in 1980. Her first role was as a child artiste in The Burning Train. She appeared in other Bollywood hits like Naseeb, Laawaris, and Kaalia, sharing screen with Amitabh Bachchan several times. In 1985, she made her debut as a lead actress in Janoo opposite Jackie Shroff at the age of 15. A few years later, she was paired opposite Aamir Khan in Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin. In the late-80s, Khushbu moved her base to Chennai as her films down south began doing better than her Bollywood releases. After the late 90s, she quit films, devoting time to family and kids. Khushbu eventually made a comeback in 2021 with the Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe.

In 2023, Khushbu said that she had been sexually abused by her father as a child. In a video uploaded on YouTube channel Mojo Story, the actress said, “Toughest time which took me long... not forget, not forgive... but to put it behind me and move forward was the abuse I faced by my father as a child. When a child is abused, it scars the child for life. And it's not about a girl or a boy, any child for that matter. Not many people are able to come out of that.”

Where is Khushbu now?

Khushbu joined politics in 2010. She was initially a part of the DMK, before joining the Congress in 2014, and eventually the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2020. Khushbu has been a member of the party’s national executive since 2021. She lives in Chennai with her husband and two daughters.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bernard Hill, Titanic, The Lord of the Rings actor, passes away at 79

Centre favours enhanced security, CCTVs in schools to tackle hoax bomb threats

Meet girl, an Indian genius, who built Rs 100 crore startup at age 16, her business is…

Meet IIT graduates, who built Rs 6000 crore company, received Rs 900 crore from Hero MotoCorp, GIC, their salary is…

ICSE, ISC results 2024 out today: Check Date, time and where to check

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement