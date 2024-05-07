Meet actress who asked husband to marry someone else, was sexually abused by father, once Aamir's heroine, is now...

This actress was a child star, who then became Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff's heroine, but once she asked her husband to marry someone else

Khushbu Sundar, actress-turned-politician, began her career as a child artiste in the 80s. Within a few years, before she had even turned 16, Khushbu transitioned to lead roles, getting paired up with the likes of Jackie Shroff and Aamir Khan. After a successful career as a heroine, Khushbu married actor-filmmaker Sundar C. The couple has two daughters. But there was a time when Khushbu wanted Sundar to marry somebody else.

Why Khushbu told Sundar to marry someone else

Khushbu and Sundar met in 1995 on the sets of a film and began dating soon. In 2000, the couple tied the knot. However, Sundar recalled recently that the early years of their marriage were stressful. Sundar recently addressed media in Chennai while promoting his upcoming film Aranmanai 4. He recounted an incident when Khushbu was told early by doctors on that she could never become a mother. A heartbroken Khushbu told Sundar that he was free to leave her and marry someone else as she would be unable to give him any children. However, Sundar refused to leave his wife. In the end, the doctors proved to be wrong and Khushbu gave birth to two daughters.

Khushbu’s early life and career

Khushbu was born Nakhat Khan to a Muslim family from Bombay in 1970. Her parents gave her the stage name Khushbu when she joined films in 1980. Her first role was as a child artiste in The Burning Train. She appeared in other Bollywood hits like Naseeb, Laawaris, and Kaalia, sharing screen with Amitabh Bachchan several times. In 1985, she made her debut as a lead actress in Janoo opposite Jackie Shroff at the age of 15. A few years later, she was paired opposite Aamir Khan in Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin. In the late-80s, Khushbu moved her base to Chennai as her films down south began doing better than her Bollywood releases. After the late 90s, she quit films, devoting time to family and kids. Khushbu eventually made a comeback in 2021 with the Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe.

In 2023, Khushbu said that she had been sexually abused by her father as a child. In a video uploaded on YouTube channel Mojo Story, the actress said, “Toughest time which took me long... not forget, not forgive... but to put it behind me and move forward was the abuse I faced by my father as a child. When a child is abused, it scars the child for life. And it's not about a girl or a boy, any child for that matter. Not many people are able to come out of that.”

Where is Khushbu now?

Khushbu joined politics in 2010. She was initially a part of the DMK, before joining the Congress in 2014, and eventually the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2020. Khushbu has been a member of the party’s national executive since 2021. She lives in Chennai with her husband and two daughters.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.