Education

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024 declared: Ridhima Sharma tops Himachal Pradesh Board class 10 result, direct link here

Ridhima Sharma has topped the HPBOSE Class 10 examination. She scored 699 marks in the exam. The percentage she scored is 99.86%.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 07, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024 Date: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the result of Class 10 today (May 7). Students can check the HP board 10th results on the official website hpbose.org. Ridhima Sharma has topped the HPBOSE Class 10 examination. She scored 699 marks in the exam. The percentage she scored is 99.86%. Shivam Sharma has scored 99.57% and secured third position with the other two students.

The HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 final exams were conducted from March 2 to 21, 2024. The papers were conducted from 8:45 am to 12 pm, except for Class 12 Painting, Graphic, Sculpture, and Applied Arts subjects, which were held from 8:45 am to 10 am.

The HPBOSE Class 12 result was announced in April. This year, In Class 12, 85,777 candidates appeared of whom 63,092 or 73.76 percent cleared the exam.

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024: Steps to Check Result

  • Visit the board's official website, hpbose.org.
  • Open the results page.
  • Go to Class 10 final examination results.
  • Enter the login details.
  • Submit and check your result.


The HPBOSE class 12th result was declared in April with a pass percentage of 73.76. Kamakshi Sharma of Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Sr Secondary School topped the exam with 494 marks out of 500. 

