Most popular Indian song ever on Spotify has 50 crore streams; it's not Besharam Rang, Pehle Bhi Main, Oo Antava, Naina

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 07, 2024, 09:27 AM IST

A still from Kesariya (Image: Screengrab)
Two years after it released and became a viral sensation, Brahmastra’s hit track ‘Kesariya’ has become the first Indian song to cross 500 million (50 crore) streams on the audio streaming platform Spotify. The song has beaten several recent hits and popular tracks to the mark, solidifying its position as the most popular Indian song on the platform.

Released on 17 July 2022, 'Kesariya' featured Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. With lyrics penned by the acclaimed wordsmith Amitabh Bhattacharya, composed by Pritam and featuring the emotive vocals of Arijit Singh, the Brahmastra song became a love anthem soon. It marks one of the most successful collaborations among Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya, and Arijit Singh. Even two years after its release, the song continues to resonate deeply with listeners across the globe.

Elated by the achievement, Indian composer Pritam shared, “'Kesariya' has been a deeply emotional journey and witnessing a landmark moment of 500 million streams is beyond exhilarating! This milestone reaffirms the enduring power of music transcending barriers and touching souls. I am grateful to the entire team behind 'Kesariya' and to the listeners who have made this extraordinary milestone possible.”

The song's singer Arijit Singh shared his joy and said, “'Kesariya' holds a special place in my heart, I'm grateful to the fans for their unwavering love and support till date.”

Brahmastra's ‘Kesariya’ is a testament to the enduring power of music, weaving its magic into the hearts of millions worldwide. It stands as a beacon of Indian cinema's global resonance, breaking barriers and forging new paths in its wake. The milestone reaffirms the timeless allure and enduring legacy of Indian music.

With inputs from ANI

