Darlings star Alia Bhatt reacts to Brahmastra song Kesariya being trolled, says 'main kyun...'

Brahmastra song Kesariya was criticised for the 'Love Storiyaan' line in its lyrics. Alia Bhatt has an epic reaction to those who trolled the track.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 06:12 PM IST

Kesariya/File photo

Alia Bhatt is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Darlings which also marks her debut as a producer as the actress has bankrolled the dark comedy, also starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew, under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

After Darlings, Alia will be seen next in Brahmastra in which she shares screen space with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor for the first time on the big screen. The highlight of the trailer was Kesariya song and seeing the hype around the same, the makers had released it as the first song from the soundtrack, going against their initial plans of releasing Deva Deva first, which will now be out on August 8.

But Kesariya, composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Arijit Singh, was trolled due to the words 'Love Storiyaan' in its lyrics. Now, Alia responded to this criticism when the actress was in Delhi recently to launch the song La Ilaaj from Darlings.

Speaking to the media, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress said, "Gaana number one pe hai, toh main kyun complain karun! (The song is number one on the charts, then why should I complain).” And she is right, Kesariya has been topping the music charts ever since it was launched.

Earlier, even Ranbir Kapoor had also reacted to the memes made on the song while he was promoting his last release Shamshera, which turned out to be a box office failure, and Ayan Mukerji, director of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, had defended the lyrics.

READ | Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor opens up on song Kesariya being trolled, says 'we as artists...'

Talking about Darlings, the film will be streaming on Netflix from August 5 onwards. Directed by Jasmeet K. Reen in her directorial debut, Darlings is also co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan under their banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

