This Bigg Boss 16 inmate reportedly rejected Ektaa Kapoor's offer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 due to intimate scenes

Flipkart to take on Paytm, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, PhonePe with it's new UPI service

PM Narendra Modi to visit 12 states in ten-day tour, check schedule

Shreyas Iyer fails to deliver on his return to domestic cricket after central contract snub, dismissed for....

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor dance to Kesariya with Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta at Ambani pre-wedding bash, video goes viral

This Bigg Boss 16 inmate reportedly rejected Ektaa Kapoor's offer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 due to intimate scenes

Flipkart to take on Paytm, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, PhonePe with it’s new UPI service

PM Narendra Modi to visit 12 states in ten-day tour, check schedule

Ayurvedic drinks to improve blood circulation and prevent stroke

8 animals that die after giving birth

Batters to score century in T20 World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Israel-Hamas War: Joe Biden Says US Military To Airdrop Food And Supplies Into Gaza

Gautam Gambhir Quits Politics Says, 'Need To Focus On Cricket Commitments' Asks BJP To Relieve Him

Spanish Tourist Gang-Raped During Bike Tour With Husband In India's Jharkhand

This Bigg Boss 16 inmate reportedly rejected Ektaa Kapoor's offer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 due to intimate scenes

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor dance to Kesariya with Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta at Ambani pre-wedding bash, video goes viral

Paresh Pahuja reacts to Operation Valentine's comparison with Hrithik-Deepika’s Fighter: ‘Mujhe toh bahut…’ | Exclusive

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor dance to Kesariya with Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta at Ambani pre-wedding bash, video goes viral

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor performed on their popular romantic track Kesariya, along with Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar on Saturday.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 03, 2024, 04:02 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash/Instagram
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year. The Ambani family is hosting a grand pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3. On the second day of the festivities, i.e. on Saturday, March 2, several Bollywood stars gave entertaining performances.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, along with Mukesh Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta, danced to the dance mix of Kesariya, the popular romantic track from their 2022 hit film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Shashwat Singh, Antara Mitra, and Arijit Singh. Their video has now gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Alia also shared her traditional look from the second day of festivities on her Instagram. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wore a net lehenga featuring gold embroidery adorned with sequins. Paired with a matching scallop-edged blouse, her silhouette had a fully embroidered net dupatta. Ranbir, on the other hand, donned a shinny blue kurta pyjama for the function. The couple attended the festivities with their daughter Raha and Ranbir's mother and actress Neetu Kapoor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Besides Ranbir and Alia, several other Bollywood stars were seen at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in the first two days. These included Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif among others.

