Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor dance to Kesariya with Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta at Ambani pre-wedding bash, video goes viral

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor performed on their popular romantic track Kesariya, along with Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar on Saturday.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year. The Ambani family is hosting a grand pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3. On the second day of the festivities, i.e. on Saturday, March 2, several Bollywood stars gave entertaining performances.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, along with Mukesh Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta, danced to the dance mix of Kesariya, the popular romantic track from their 2022 hit film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Shashwat Singh, Antara Mitra, and Arijit Singh. Their video has now gone viral on social media.

Rk alia performing on kesariya with Akash and shloka ambani #RanbirKapoor #Aliabhatt pic.twitter.com/Ty69EcHuQB — ritika | L&W ERA (@ritikatweetssx) March 3, 2024

Meanwhile, Alia also shared her traditional look from the second day of festivities on her Instagram. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wore a net lehenga featuring gold embroidery adorned with sequins. Paired with a matching scallop-edged blouse, her silhouette had a fully embroidered net dupatta. Ranbir, on the other hand, donned a shinny blue kurta pyjama for the function. The couple attended the festivities with their daughter Raha and Ranbir's mother and actress Neetu Kapoor.

Besides Ranbir and Alia, several other Bollywood stars were seen at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in the first two days. These included Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif among others.



