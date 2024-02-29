Triptii Dimri reacts to being trolled for her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'Sandeep sir was...'

Triptii Dimri's intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal went viral on the internet.

Triptii Dimri grabbed the attention of the entire nation with her portrayal of Zoya Riaz in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer and Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed blockbuster Animal. Screenshots and clips of her intimate scenes with Ranbir went viral on the internet. The actress also was trolled for showing her skin in the film, especially after doing two feminist movies Bulbbul and Qala.

Now, in a recent interview, the actress has opened up about the same. Speaking to Vogue India, Triptii said that she felt confused after people trolled her for Animal as she had "only received praise so far" in her career. She elaborated, "I know my reasons for doing the film. Sandeep sir (Sandeep Reddy Vanga] was clear that it was going to be a small role, but I found the character interesting. If we start making decisions based on what audiences are going to say, then as actors, we won’t ever be able to do what we want to do."

The actress, who impressed the audiences with her acting prowess in the 2018 romantic tragedy Laila Majnu after being a part of minor roles in Poster Boys and Mom, added, "I want to choose roles that push me out of my comfort zone. There’s a lot of advice on offer and I listen to it all, but it comes down to instinct. I might make mistakes along the way, but I’m allowed to."

Triptii will be seen next in the romantic drama tentatively titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Vicky Kaushal and the romantic comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao this year. She also has the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, lined up for release on Diwali.



