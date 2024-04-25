Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Pilot proposes to flight attendant girlfriend before takeoff, internet hearts it

Meet actor who became famous for playing young Amitabh Bachchan, was a superstar, then quit acting to..

Pakistani teen receives life-saving heart transplant from Indian donor, details here

Explainer: Why Spain's PM Pedro Sanchez is taking break from public duties?

Meet superstar who was made to kiss 10 men during audition, feared being called 'difficult', net worth is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Pilot proposes to flight attendant girlfriend before takeoff, internet hearts it

Meet actor who became famous for playing young Amitabh Bachchan, was a superstar, then quit acting to..

Pakistani teen receives life-saving heart transplant from Indian donor, details here

Who is the owner of Delhi's Khan Market?

8 anti-ageing foods

9 Ektaa Kapoor TV shows that failed to impress audience

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Meet actor who became famous for playing young Amitabh Bachchan, was a superstar, then quit acting to..

Meet superstar who was made to kiss 10 men during audition, feared being called 'difficult', net worth is..

Lara Dutta has this to say about trolls calling her ‘buddhi, moti’: ‘I don’t know what someone like that…’

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Pilot proposes to flight attendant girlfriend before takeoff, internet hearts it

Flight from Warsaw to Krakow becomes unforgettable as Captain Konrad Hanc surprises passengers by proposing to his flight attendant girlfriend, Paula, just before takeoff.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Passengers aboard a routine flight from Warsaw to Krakow in Poland were treated to an extraordinary surprise as their pilot seized a heartwarming moment to propose to his flight attendant girlfriend just moments before the plane soared into the sky.

In a video that has since gone viral, Captain Konrad Hanc of LOT Polish Airlines can be seen stepping out of the cockpit to address the passengers over the PA system. Emotions ran high as he shared his love story with the captive audience before dropping down on one knee with a bouquet in hand.

"It was about one and a half years ago in this job that I met the most wonderful person who completely changed my life," Captain Hanc expressed before popping the question. "You are my greatest dream come true. This is why I have to ask you a favor, honey. Will you marry me?"

The proposal was met with sheer delight as the flight attendant, Paula, rushed down the aisle to embrace her beloved captain. With tears of joy and smiles all around, she accepted his proposal, symbolized by the ring he gently slid onto her finger.

LOT Polish Airlines shared the heartwarming moment on their Facebook page, describing it as an "engagement on board" and noting that Krakow holds special significance as the city where the couple first crossed paths.

The post quickly garnered an outpouring of love and support from viewers, accumulating over two lakh views and 16,000 likes. Comments flooded in, with users expressing sentiments ranging from admiration to heartfelt congratulations.

"Beautiful! Thank you LOT for sharing the beautiful stories of your employees," remarked one user, encapsulating the sentiment echoed by many.

"Happiness, love, and high flights!! What a great wedding proposal!" exclaimed another, capturing the collective joy inspired by the romantic gesture at 30,000 feet.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor, school dropout, who worked as mechanic, salesman, later became star; now earns over Rs 100 crore per film

'Is apology same size as ads?': SC grills Ramdev, Balkrishna in Patanjali misleading advertisements case

Meet actress, who was rejected by directors, did bold scenes, became overnight star, linked to underworld don, then...

Meet actress, who gave first Rs 100-crore Tamil film; and it’s not Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Jyotika, or Trisha

This film released 20 years ago, is still highest grossing film this week, beat Maidaan, LSD 2 at box office; here’s how

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement