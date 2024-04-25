Viral video: Pilot proposes to flight attendant girlfriend before takeoff, internet hearts it

Flight from Warsaw to Krakow becomes unforgettable as Captain Konrad Hanc surprises passengers by proposing to his flight attendant girlfriend, Paula, just before takeoff.

Passengers aboard a routine flight from Warsaw to Krakow in Poland were treated to an extraordinary surprise as their pilot seized a heartwarming moment to propose to his flight attendant girlfriend just moments before the plane soared into the sky.

In a video that has since gone viral, Captain Konrad Hanc of LOT Polish Airlines can be seen stepping out of the cockpit to address the passengers over the PA system. Emotions ran high as he shared his love story with the captive audience before dropping down on one knee with a bouquet in hand.

"It was about one and a half years ago in this job that I met the most wonderful person who completely changed my life," Captain Hanc expressed before popping the question. "You are my greatest dream come true. This is why I have to ask you a favor, honey. Will you marry me?"

The proposal was met with sheer delight as the flight attendant, Paula, rushed down the aisle to embrace her beloved captain. With tears of joy and smiles all around, she accepted his proposal, symbolized by the ring he gently slid onto her finger.

LOT Polish Airlines shared the heartwarming moment on their Facebook page, describing it as an "engagement on board" and noting that Krakow holds special significance as the city where the couple first crossed paths.

The post quickly garnered an outpouring of love and support from viewers, accumulating over two lakh views and 16,000 likes. Comments flooded in, with users expressing sentiments ranging from admiration to heartfelt congratulations.

"Beautiful! Thank you LOT for sharing the beautiful stories of your employees," remarked one user, encapsulating the sentiment echoed by many.

"Happiness, love, and high flights!! What a great wedding proposal!" exclaimed another, capturing the collective joy inspired by the romantic gesture at 30,000 feet.