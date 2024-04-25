KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

The Kolkata Knight Riders are set to take on the Punjab Kings in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. This highly anticipated match will be held at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, April 26. Currently, KKR holds the second position in the points table, while PBKS is placed ninth.

KKR has had a successful season so far, winning five out of the seven matches they have played. Their latest victory was a thrilling one-run win against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a high-scoring match. On the other hand, PBKS has only managed to secure two wins out of the eight matches they have played.

In their previous match against the Gujarat Titans (GT), the duo of Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma failed to deliver, resulting in a three-wicket defeat for PBKS. In their head-to-head encounters, KKR has emerged victorious 21 times, while PBKS has won 11 matches.

Match Details

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, 42nd Match

Date & Time: Apr 26, 07:30 PM

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Phil Salt(c), Jitesh Sharma, Prabsimran Singh

Batters: A Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Ashutosh Shrama

All-Rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell(vc)

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Varun Chakraborty

KKR vs PBKS My Dream11 team

Phil Salt, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine (Captain), Andre Russell, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (Vice Captain), Varun Chakravarthy, Kagiso Rabada