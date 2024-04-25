Meet man who gave up his career as successful doctor, cracked UPSC exam, did not become IAS officer because..

IFS officer Mayur Hazarika, who hails from Assam, was always great at studies. He was a topper and in 2020, graduated with an MBBS degree. IFS officer Mayur Hazarika completed his schooling at Don Bosco School, Tezpur, Assam.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is one of the toughest exams in India. Every year, lakhs of students attempt to clear the UPSC exam to fulfill their dream of becoming an IAS officer. It is through the UPSC exam that eligible candidates are hired for IAS, IPS, and IFS posts.

Millions of aspirants dream of clearing the UPSC exam but there are only a few who, despite working in a reputable profession, follow their passion to serve the country. Today, we will tell you about IFS officer Mayur Hazarika, a doctor by profession, who cleared the UPSC exam in 2022 and secured an All India Rank (AIR) 5.

IFS officer Mayur Hazarika, who hails from Assam, was always great at studies. He was a topper and in 2020, graduated with an MBBS degree. IFS officer Mayur Hazarika completed his schooling at Don Bosco School, Tezpur, Assam till class 10 and then joined the Gauhati Medical College in class 12.

IFS officer Mayur Hazarika was working as a successful doctor when he dreamed of serving as an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer. He studied hard to clear the UPSC exam and in 2022, aced it with a reputable AIR.

Before clearing the UPSC exam, IFS officer Mayur Hazarika was a doctor by profession, engaged with the national health mission in Assam.

Mayur Hazarika always maintained that his first preference is the Indian Foreign Services which is what he got. "I did not expect to get such a good rank. I am satisfied with the result now," he was quoted as saying.

READ | Meet star India cricketer who cleared UPSC exam, played with Tendulkar, Ganguly, Dravid, Sehwag, is now posted as..