Meet man who gave up his career as successful doctor, cracked UPSC exam, did not become IAS officer because..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet superstar who rejected Rs 150-crore offer, once earned Rs 50 per day, now is highest-grossing actor in industry

Meet actor who fell in love with neighbour at age 12, married childhood sweetheart, but dream marriage ended when...

Meet farmer's son Neelkrishna Gajare who secured AIR 1 in JEE Mains 2024 Session 2, he is from...

Ayushmann Khurrana to accompany Dua Lipa to TIME100 Gala in New York

Billie Eilish admits she likes to pleasure herself in front of a mirror: 'I wanted my face in...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet superstar who rejected Rs 150-crore offer, once earned Rs 50 per day, now is highest-grossing actor in industry

Meet actor who fell in love with neighbour at age 12, married childhood sweetheart, but dream marriage ended when...

Meet farmer's son Neelkrishna Gajare who secured AIR 1 in JEE Mains 2024 Session 2, he is from...

8 diseases that are silent killers

10 biggest trees on Earth

8 foods have more iron than spinach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Meet superstar who rejected Rs 150-crore offer, once earned Rs 50 per day, now is highest-grossing actor in industry

Meet actor who fell in love with neighbour at age 12, married childhood sweetheart, but dream marriage ended when...

Billie Eilish admits she likes to pleasure herself in front of a mirror: 'I wanted my face in...'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man who gave up his career as successful doctor, cracked UPSC exam, did not become IAS officer because..

IFS officer Mayur Hazarika, who hails from Assam, was always great at studies. He was a topper and in 2020, graduated with an MBBS degree. IFS officer Mayur Hazarika completed his schooling at Don Bosco School, Tezpur, Assam.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 01:53 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is one of the toughest exams in India. Every year, lakhs of students attempt to clear the UPSC exam to fulfill their dream of becoming an IAS officer. It is through the UPSC exam that eligible candidates are hired for IAS, IPS, and IFS posts. 

Millions of aspirants dream of clearing the UPSC exam but there are only a few who, despite working in a reputable profession, follow their passion to serve the country. Today, we will tell you about IFS officer Mayur Hazarika, a doctor by profession, who cleared the UPSC exam in 2022 and secured an All India Rank (AIR) 5. 

IFS officer Mayur Hazarika, who hails from Assam, was always great at studies. He was a topper and in 2020, graduated with an MBBS degree. IFS officer Mayur Hazarika completed his schooling at Don Bosco School, Tezpur, Assam till class 10 and then joined the Gauhati Medical College in class 12. 

IFS officer Mayur Hazarika was working as a successful doctor when he dreamed of serving as an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer. He studied hard to clear the UPSC exam and in 2022, aced it with a reputable AIR.

Before clearing the UPSC exam, IFS officer Mayur Hazarika was a doctor by profession, engaged with the national health mission in Assam.

Mayur Hazarika always maintained that his first preference is the Indian Foreign Services which is what he got. "I did not expect to get such a good rank. I am satisfied with the result now," he was quoted as saying.

READ | Meet star India cricketer who cleared UPSC exam, played with Tendulkar, Ganguly, Dravid, Sehwag, is now posted as..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

MP Board Result 2024: Class 10, 12 results to be out today; check time, how to download scorecard

Dibakar Banerjee talks about how Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 highlights deepfake videos, cites examples of Aamir, Ranveer

Donald Trump accused of corrupting 2016 US presidential elections, prosecutors say he...

Puppy reunites with mother after being stuck inside shop, viral video wins internet

Abhishek Sharma, co-founder of Edansh, highlights transformative impact of AI on education sector, discusses its future

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement