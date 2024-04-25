Twitter
IPL 2024: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar fifties and disciplined bowling help RCB beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore emerged victorious over the Sunrisers Hyderabad with a commanding 35-run victory at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 11:26 PM IST

Courtesy: X @IPL
The Royal Challengers Bangalore emerged victorious over the Sunrisers Hyderabad by a margin of 35 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. 

The Sunrisers Hyderabad were held to a total of 171 for 8 in their pursuit of 207 runs. Prior to that, the Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a score of 206 for seven after choosing to bat first. 

The team was propelled by Virat Kohli's composed 43-ball 51, a blistering 20-ball 50 from Rajat Patidar, and Cameron Green's unbeaten 37 off 20 balls, allowing them to surpass the 200-run mark within their allotted 20 overs. 

Jaydev Unadkat was the standout performer for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, claiming three wickets for 30 runs, while T Natarajan and Mayank Markande also made valuable contributions with two wickets for 39 runs and one wicket for 42 runs, respectively.

