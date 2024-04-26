Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

BMW i5 M60 xDrive launched in India, all-electric sedan priced at Rs 11950000

This superstar was arrested several times by age 17, thrown out of home, once had just Rs 250, now worth Rs 6600 crore

Meet Reliance’s highest paid employee, gets over Rs 240000000 salary, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Meet lesser-known relative of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, has worked with BCCI, he is married to...

Made in just Rs 95,000, this film was a superhit, but destroyed lead actress' career, saw controversy over bold scenes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BMW i5 M60 xDrive launched in India, all-electric sedan priced at Rs 11950000

This superstar was arrested several times by age 17, thrown out of home, once had just Rs 250, now worth Rs 6600 crore

Meet Reliance’s highest paid employee, gets over Rs 240000000 salary, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

10 fibre-rich foods for weight loss

10 Telugu actors with most Rs 100-crore films

Know about world's first hotel made of gold, it's rent is....

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Patanjali Misleading Ad Case: Why Patanjali Issued Another ‘Bigger’ Public Apology? | Ramdev | SC

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rapid Analysis of Hot Seats of Phase 2 | Editor's Table | Election 2024

Tejasvi Surya Vs Sowmya Reddy: Will Tejashvi Win From Bangalore South Again? | BJP Vs Congress

This superstar was arrested several times by age 17, thrown out of home, once had just Rs 250, now worth Rs 6600 crore

Made in just Rs 95,000, this film was a superhit, but destroyed lead actress' career, saw controversy over bold scenes

Meet 72-year-old who earns Rs 280 cr per film, Asia's highest-paid actor, bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

BMW i5 M60 xDrive launched in India, all-electric sedan priced at Rs 11950000

BMW i5 M60 xDrive accelerates from 0 to 100 km/hr in 3.8 seconds, with a top speed of 230 km/hr.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 09:44 AM IST

article-main
BMW i5 M60 xDrive
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Luxury car maker BMW has launched another all-electric car, BMW i5 M60 xDrive, in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,19,50,000.

The new car comes available in Alpine White as non-metallic paintwork and in the following metallic paintworks, which include M Brooklyn Grey, M Carbon Black, Cape York Green, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire, Sophisto Grey, Oxide Grey, and Mineral White.

It is now available at all BMW dealerships across the country as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) model.

“It brings together the legacy of eight generations of the sportiest executive sedan — the ‘5’, adrenaline-laden performance of ‘M’ and the sustainability of ‘i’,” Vikram Pawah, president of BMW Group India, said in a statement.

The car comes with a standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. Repair Inclusive can extend warranty benefits from the third year of operation to a maximum fifth year without any mileage limitation, according to the company,

The high-voltage battery in the BMW i5 M60 xDrive is covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 160,000 kilometres.

BMW safety technologies include six airbags, attentiveness assistance, dynamic stability control (DSC), including cornering brake control (CBC), an electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, and others.

The car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/hr in 3.8 seconds, with a top speed of 230 km/hr.

The BMW i5 M60 xDrive comes with a complimentary BMW Wallbox charger with installation. It can be integrated at home to enable safe and convenient charging up to 11 kW (kilowatt), the company said.

The 22 kW AC Charging Professional is also available as an option.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

MP Board Result 2024: Class 10, 12 results to be out today; check time, how to download scorecard

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Lyricist Raj Shekhar talks about writers' rights in Bollywood, says Indians won't strike like in Hollywood | Exclusive

Woman diagnosed with 'love brain' after calling boyfriend 100 times daily, details inside

Tripura East Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement