Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Veteran Malayalam filmmaker Harikumar passes away after battling cancer

Superman: James Gunn unveils David Corenswet's first look as Man of Steel, fans say 'the suit looks so good'

IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav's century power MI to 7-wicket win over SRH

Centre favours enhanced security, CCTVs in schools to tackle hoax bomb threats

Meet IIT graduates, who built Rs 6000 crore company, received Rs 900 crore from Hero MotoCorp, GIC, their salary is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Veteran Malayalam filmmaker Harikumar passes away after battling cancer

Superman: James Gunn unveils David Corenswet's first look as Man of Steel, fans say 'the suit looks so good'

IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav's century power MI to 7-wicket win over SRH

6 exercises to relieve back pain

Vegetarian foods that can prevent cancer

Vegetables that must be avoided in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Superman: James Gunn unveils David Corenswet's first look as Man of Steel, fans say 'the suit looks so good'

Richa Chadha reacts to netizen calling Heeramandi 'bakwas movie': 'Where did you buy...'

From no-selfie policy to ticket costing Rs 25 lakh and a table worth Rs 20 crore, inside secrets of Met Gala revealed

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Superman: James Gunn unveils David Corenswet's first look as Man of Steel, fans say 'the suit looks so good'

David Corenswet is the fourth actor, who will portray the DC comics superhero Superman on the big screen after Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, and Henry Cavill.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 06, 2024, 11:33 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Superman first look/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Filmmaker and writer James Gunn unveiled the first look of David Corenswet as the new Superman from his upcoming film titled Superman on Monday, May 6. The director also shared the release date of the upcoming Hollywood superhero movie in his caption, that read, "Get ready. #Superman 7.11.25."

In the first look, David's Superman is seen sitting on a sofa and wearing his iconic red trunks, which were previously missing from Henry Cavill's Superman suit. A hint of an alien invasion can be seen in the background with high-rise buildings visible from the window behind the Man of Steel.

As soon as James Gunn unveiled the first look, fans shared their excitement in the comments section. One of them wrote, "The suit looks so good", while another added, "You guys ate James. Can’t wait to see this suit in action". Some netizens also shared how they were not impressed with David's look. "What is this trash?! Are you kidding me?! This looks like a goddamn cosplay! Let’s not forget to mention this looks like a bootleg Henry clone! This suit is absolute trash!!!! What a massive downgrade to what Michael Wilkinson and Zack Snyder created for MOS/BVS/JL. HATE this suit", read one comment. Another netizen wrote, "Henry should still be Superman not this random dude."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

David Corenswet is the fourth actor, who will portray the DC comics superhero on the big screen after Christopher Reeve (1978-1987), Brandon Routh (2006), and Henry Cavill (2013-2022). The 2025 film is major break for David, who has previously been seen in not-so-famous films such as The Sunlit Night, Pearl, Look Both Ways, and The Greatest Hits.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as the superhero's love interest Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the villain Lex Luthor. The superhero film will release worldwide on July 11, 2025.

READ | Meet actor, who was thrown out of first film, had 10 flops in 4 years, one film changed his life, is worth Rs 1200 crore

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024: Bowlers dominate as CSK beat PBKS by 28 runs

DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

NTA NEET UG 2024 exam tomorrow; check reporting time, guidelines, dress code and more

Meet woman, Columbia grad who left lucrative job to crack UPSC in 4th try, got AIR 11, but chose not to be IAS due to...

From no-selfie policy to ticket costing Rs 25 lakh and a table worth Rs 20 crore, inside secrets of Met Gala revealed

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement