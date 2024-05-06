Superman: James Gunn unveils David Corenswet's first look as Man of Steel, fans say 'the suit looks so good'

David Corenswet is the fourth actor, who will portray the DC comics superhero Superman on the big screen after Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, and Henry Cavill.

Filmmaker and writer James Gunn unveiled the first look of David Corenswet as the new Superman from his upcoming film titled Superman on Monday, May 6. The director also shared the release date of the upcoming Hollywood superhero movie in his caption, that read, "Get ready. #Superman 7.11.25."

In the first look, David's Superman is seen sitting on a sofa and wearing his iconic red trunks, which were previously missing from Henry Cavill's Superman suit. A hint of an alien invasion can be seen in the background with high-rise buildings visible from the window behind the Man of Steel.

As soon as James Gunn unveiled the first look, fans shared their excitement in the comments section. One of them wrote, "The suit looks so good", while another added, "You guys ate James. Can’t wait to see this suit in action". Some netizens also shared how they were not impressed with David's look. "What is this trash?! Are you kidding me?! This looks like a goddamn cosplay! Let’s not forget to mention this looks like a bootleg Henry clone! This suit is absolute trash!!!! What a massive downgrade to what Michael Wilkinson and Zack Snyder created for MOS/BVS/JL. HATE this suit", read one comment. Another netizen wrote, "Henry should still be Superman not this random dude."

David Corenswet is the fourth actor, who will portray the DC comics superhero on the big screen after Christopher Reeve (1978-1987), Brandon Routh (2006), and Henry Cavill (2013-2022). The 2025 film is major break for David, who has previously been seen in not-so-famous films such as The Sunlit Night, Pearl, Look Both Ways, and The Greatest Hits.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as the superhero's love interest Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the villain Lex Luthor. The superhero film will release worldwide on July 11, 2025.

