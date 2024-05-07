Nashik Maharashtra Lok Sabha election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

The 2024 Lok Sabha Election for the Nashik Constituency in Maharashtra, part of the state’s 48 Lok Sabha seats, will be held this year. The final dates for voting and the announcement of results results were announced by the Election Commission on 16th March.

Important Dates

The date of voting for the Nashik Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 is on 20 May ( Phase 5 ) as announced by the Election Commission in March.

The counting and results announcement date is on 4th June.

Candidates

While some political parties released their candidate lists before the announcement of polls, others declared candidates as the elections progressed.

Rajabhau Waje has been fielded by Shiv Sena (UBT). While Shiv Sena (UBT rebel), Vijay Karanjkar is contesting as an independent candidate

Past election result in 2019

In LS 2019 elections, Godse Hemant Tukaram of Shiv Sena won from Nashik by securing 563599 votes. In LS 2014 elections, Godse Hemant Tukaram won by securing 494735 votes.