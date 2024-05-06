Anil Ambani’s wife Tina Ambani shares unseen family pics on ‘bahu’ Khrisha Ambani’s birthday, take a look

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Billionaire with Rs 1099286 crore net worth to bet big on India, aims to invest in...

Salman Khan house firing case: Family of accused who died in custody moves High Court, alleges custodial torture, murder

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Smriti Irani, BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi constituency

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Nitin Gadkari, BJP candidate from Maharashtra’s Nagpur constituency

'Ta Ra Rum Pum 2?': Ibrahim Ali Khan meets Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc at Miami Grand Prix, fans react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Smriti Irani, BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi constituency

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Nitin Gadkari, BJP candidate from Maharashtra’s Nagpur constituency

'Ta Ra Rum Pum 2?': Ibrahim Ali Khan meets Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc at Miami Grand Prix, fans react

10 amazing images of the solar system captured by NASA

9 most polluted countries in world

Vegetarian foods rich in omega-3

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Salman Khan house firing case: Family of accused who died in custody moves High Court, alleges custodial torture, murder

Meet Indian woman wearing outfit worth Rs 83 crore to Met Gala 2024 red carpet; not Priyanka, Deepika, Alia, Isha Ambani

Meet India's highest paid director, charges 30 times more than his stars; not Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Atlee, Karan Johar

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Anil Ambani’s wife Tina Ambani shares unseen family pics on ‘bahu’ Khrisha Ambani’s birthday, take a look

Khrisha Shah is married to Jai Anmol Ambani, the elder son of business tycoon Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani, and the nephew of Mukesh Ambani.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 06, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

article-main
Anil Ambani family
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anil Ambani, the younger brother of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, tries to stay away from media limelight. Once the sixth richest man in the world with a net worth of more than Rs 1.83 lakh crore, Anil Ambani isn’t as popular anymore like he was during his prime. While ‘bahus’ of Mukesh Ambani are often trending on social media platforms for their extravagant lifestyle and business ventures, daughter-in-law of Anil Ambani enjoys a strong following on Instagram. Members of Anil Ambani’s family are pretty active on social media platforms and as Khrisha Ambani marked her birthday, mother-in-law Tina Ambani shared some beautiful unseen photos on Instagram.

“One more year around the sun, a year of pursuing your passions and following your convictions! Khrisha, so proud to call you my daughter, so blessed to have you among us. Happy Birthday ... here’s to another fabulous year where you shine bright and radiant “ Tina Ambani wrote while sharing the images.
 

/p>

Khrisha Shah is married to Jai Anmol Ambani, the elder son of business tycoon Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani, and the nephew of Mukesh Ambani. Khrisha pursued her education in Political Economics at the University of California and furthered her studies in Social Policy and Development at the London School of Economics. Starting her career at Accenture in the UK, she later returned to India to establish her venture, Dysco, a social networking platform emphasizing "Creative Collaboration, International Networking, and Community Building."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR, left after a year, he is now…

IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli help Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat Gujarat Titans by 4 wickets

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3: From Amit Shah to Dimple Yadav, here are the bigwigs in fray tomorrow

Mumbai: IMD issues ‘high sea waves’ alert for today; check safety advisory

9 government jobs that pay more than IAS, IPS officer's salary

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement