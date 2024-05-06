Anil Ambani’s wife Tina Ambani shares unseen family pics on ‘bahu’ Khrisha Ambani’s birthday, take a look

Khrisha Shah is married to Jai Anmol Ambani, the elder son of business tycoon Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani, and the nephew of Mukesh Ambani.

Anil Ambani, the younger brother of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, tries to stay away from media limelight. Once the sixth richest man in the world with a net worth of more than Rs 1.83 lakh crore, Anil Ambani isn’t as popular anymore like he was during his prime. While ‘bahus’ of Mukesh Ambani are often trending on social media platforms for their extravagant lifestyle and business ventures, daughter-in-law of Anil Ambani enjoys a strong following on Instagram. Members of Anil Ambani’s family are pretty active on social media platforms and as Khrisha Ambani marked her birthday, mother-in-law Tina Ambani shared some beautiful unseen photos on Instagram.

“One more year around the sun, a year of pursuing your passions and following your convictions! Khrisha, so proud to call you my daughter, so blessed to have you among us. Happy Birthday ... here’s to another fabulous year where you shine bright and radiant “ Tina Ambani wrote while sharing the images.



/p>

Khrisha Shah is married to Jai Anmol Ambani, the elder son of business tycoon Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani, and the nephew of Mukesh Ambani. Khrisha pursued her education in Political Economics at the University of California and furthered her studies in Social Policy and Development at the London School of Economics. Starting her career at Accenture in the UK, she later returned to India to establish her venture, Dysco, a social networking platform emphasizing "Creative Collaboration, International Networking, and Community Building."