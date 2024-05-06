Twitter
From no-selfie policy to ticket costing Rs 25 lakh and a table worth Rs 20 crore, inside secrets of Met Gala revealed

Ahead of Met Gala 2024, here are the inside secrets and strict protocols that the celebrities need to follow while attending the fashion's biggest night.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 06, 2024, 10:13 PM IST

The Met Gala, a pinnacle event in the world of fashion, is not just about the glitz and glamour on the red carpet; it's a carefully orchestrated affair with its own set of rules! E! News recently obtained an interview where Met curator Andrew Bolton shared insights into what could lead to a celebrity's exclusion from future galas.

During a candid conversation on CBS This Morning last May, Anna Wintour, Vogue's editor-in-chief, and Bolton revealed two cardinal rules: no smoking and no touching the artwork. Bolton emphasized, "Those would be no-nos," recalling past incidents where stars flouted the rules, including smoking in restrooms despite strict policies.

Despite the lack of an exact formula for scoring an invite, Wintour explained that the guest list depends on various factors, including the theme of the exhibition and the cultural zeitgeist. "We're always interested in trying to reflect a cultural moment," she said.

However, securing an invitation comes with a hefty price tag. A solo ticket to the Met Gala costs a staggering USD 30,000 (over Rs 25 lakh), while a table sets one back USD 275,000 (over Rs 20 crore). Yet, not everyone has to pay their way in; Wintour often extends invitations to up-and-coming designers and celebrities showcasing designers' work.

The event's exclusivity extends beyond its price tag. Organizers strive to maintain an intimate atmosphere, with attendee numbers typically capped at 500 to ensure a personalized experience. Even celebrities must earn a plus-one invite for their partners, as per E! News.

Behind the scenes, meticulous planning begins immediately after the previous gala, with approximately 100 people working year-round to orchestrate the event. From the seating chart, meticulously crafted to foster networking opportunities, to the menu selection, personally curated by Wintour, no detail is left to chance.

Entertainment plays a crucial role, with high-profile performers adding to the gala's allure. However, booking such acts often entails navigating significant budgetary hurdles, as documented in the behind-the-scenes glimpse provided by the 2016 flick The First Monday in May. 

Security measures are paramount, particularly for the valuable jewellery adorning attendees. The event's security protocols, shrouded in secrecy, ensure the safety of priceless pieces and guests alike. 

Despite its opulent facade, the Met Gala is not immune to controversy. Guests must adhere to a strict no-selfie policy, instituted by Wintour in 2015 to preserve the event's exclusivity. However, some celebrities, like Kylie Jenner, have flouted this rule, as per E! News. 

As the world grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 gala saw stringent health protocols, including mandatory face masks and proof of vaccination. Yet, even with these measures, controversies arose, as seen in rapper Nicki Minaj's decision to opt-out due to vaccination concerns. 

In essence, the Met Gala remains an enigmatic affair, steeped in tradition and exclusivity, where adherence to rules and protocols is paramount for securing coveted invites in the future.

The 2024 Met Gala will be held on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The Met Gala, often hailed as fashion's biggest night, will uphold its tradition by returning on the first Monday of May. This year's theme is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. Unlike previous themes, this year's focus will be on reviving unique garments from various centuries, offering a novel perspective to fashion enthusiasts.

While the gala will celebrate the Costume Institute's new exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, the official dress theme is The Garden of Time. This year's exhibition will feature significant pieces spanning over 400 years of fashion history, showcasing iconic designers such as Elsa Schiaparelli, Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, and Hubert de Givenchy.

Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny will serve as the night's co-chairs. The theme aims to celebrate delicate pieces of fashion that are often deemed too fragile for wear, affectionately termed the sleeping beauties.

