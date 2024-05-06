Twitter
DNA TV Show: How ED recovered over Rs 35 crore cash from house of domestic help in Ranchi

Veteran Malayalam filmmaker Harikumar passes away after battling cancer

Superman: James Gunn unveils David Corenswet's first look as Man of Steel, fans say 'the suit looks so good'

IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav's century power MI to 7-wicket win over SRH

Veteran Malayalam filmmaker Harikumar passes away after battling cancer

DNA TV Show: How ED recovered over Rs 35 crore cash from house of domestic help in Ranchi

According to sources, to hide the black money, Sanjeev Lal, Jharkhand's personal secretary, had given a house on rent to his domestic help Jahangir.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 07, 2024, 12:09 AM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday seized Rs 35.23 crore 'unaccounted' cash during searches on several premises including domestic help. But who is this person? His name is Jahangir Alam, domestic help of Sanjeev Lal, personal secretary of Parliamentary Affairs and Rural Development Minister of Jharkhand Government, Alamgir Alam. Obviously, this money cannot belong to Jahangir Alam who earns Rs 15,000.

According to ED sources, the personal secretary of the minister, Sanjeev Lal, had taken up the responsibility of disposing of the corruption money going on in the ministry of Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam. According to sources, to hide the black money, Sanjeev Lal had given a house on rent to his domestic help Jahangir. Nine locations were raided by ED on Monday including the house of Munna Singh, a contractor from Ranchi, who is close to Sanjeev Lal, personal secretary of minister Alamgir Alam. Rs 3 crore cash has also been found from Munna's house.

In February 2023, on the complaint of taking a bribe of Rs 10000, ED had raided the premises of Virendra Ram, Chief Engineer of the Rural Development Department in Ranchi. Virendra Ram had confessed to taking commissions ranging from 1% to 3% for road construction and issuing other tenders in rural areas of Jharkhand.

Chief Engineer Virendra had confessed before the ED that the bribe money was delivered to Rural Development Minister Alamgir. During the ED investigation, the name of Minister Alamgir's PS Sanjeev Lal came to light, who is accused of hiding the minister's corruption money. Now, the cash recovered from Sanjeev Lal's domestic help's house has proved the ED's allegations.

READ | Centre favours enhanced security, CCTVs in schools to tackle hoax bomb threats

